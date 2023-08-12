Jey Uso to return with a Bloodline of his own? 5 members who can join him

Jey Uso shocked everyone on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown when he announced he is now out of the company. But what if he returns with a Bloodline of his own?

On SmackDown, Jey Uso confronted Jimmy Uso to ask why the latter betrayed him at SummerSlam 2023. Jimmy stated that he didn't want his twin brother to turn out like Roman Reigns before Jey unleashed an assault on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The segment came to an end as he superkicked Jimmy before he was out of The Bloodline, out of SmackDown, and out of WWE.

He could realistically take some time off from wrestling, but only to gather some family members he can truly trust in his battle against Roman Reigns. Without further ado, here are five Bloodline members who can join The Right Hand Man when he returns.

#5. Naomi could return to WWE

The real-life wife of Jimmy Uso is signed to Impact Wrestling and has been actively featured on the company's shows. However, Mickie James also appeared in WWE while signed to Impact Wrestling in 2022. Naomi could do something similar.

If Jimmy can turn on his twin, Naomi could also turn on her real-life husband to take the right side. Jey Uso could convince Naomi to return and bring Jimmy Uso back to the right side, after which the trio could feud against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The possibility sure exists and will unleash family drama like never before.

#4. Rikishi

Jey Uso's father, Rikishi, has been vocal about the ongoing drama in The Bloodline, and many fans expect him to return and get involved in the ongoing feud at some point.

The Right Hand Man could finally bring Rikishi along with him to convince Jimmy Uso to take his side and to teach Roman Reigns a lesson. The WWE legend is arguably the only person who can reunite The Usos and support them in their battle against their cousin. He could also act as the twins' manager and help Solo Sikoa join his siblings to fight Roman Reigns' corruption.

#3. Zilla Fatu

Zilla Fatu, the son of WWE legend Umaga, recently made his wrestling debut and has been actively reacting to the ongoing feud between his family members. He could debut in the sports entertainment giant alongside Jey Uso when the latter returns to the company.

Fatu has instantly become popular, and if Triple H thinks he is ready enough, he could bring him straight to the main roster to partner with Jey in his feud with the Tribal Chief. He could also capitalize on Solo Sikoa's possible betrayal of Roman Reigns. While not a lot of fans would expect it, he could join the Bloodline drama right away.

#2. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn was an honorary member of The Bloodline for a while until he betrayed The Head of The Table at Royal Rumble 2023. He has had a special relationship with Jey Uso and has always acknowledged him as the real Tribal Chief.

The two could reunite to finally dethrone Roman Reigns at a future premium live event. Kevin Owens could join them once he is cleared to return, and the trio could take care of Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Roman Reigns to help Jey finally become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#1. Jey Uso could return alongside The Rock

While most fans would want Main Event Jey Uso back in WWE as soon as possible, what if he doesn't return for a while?

Fans have wanted The Rock to face Roman Reigns for a long time, and the bout might be possible at WrestleMania 40. If that is the case, Jey could bring The Rock with him to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief at The Showcase of The Immortals.

The two could return around Royal Rumble 2024 to start a WrestleMania feud.

