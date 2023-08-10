Will WWE strip the Undisputed Universal Title from Roman Reigns? Aftermath of injury explored

Roman Reigns was reportedly injured last week, and WWE fans may have wondered if his title will be stripped from him. We've got some analysis.

In the main event of SummerSlam 2023, Roman Reigns battled Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match and successfully retained his title after Jimmy Uso returned to cost his twin the victory. Dave Meltzer later reported that The Tribal Chief was injured during the bout. So will his injury cost him his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

The likely answer here is no, but we can never know for sure. Over the years, the company has stripped several champions due to injury because the championship is an integral part of the show and should be featured frequently. However, Roman's case may be different.

The Head of The Table was reportedly set to take time off anyway, so if the injury isn't expected to require an extended period for recovery, the company could create a scenario where Reigns doesn't have to wrestle for a long time.

While talking about the World Heavyweight Championship, Triple H also talked about how Roman Reigns has negotiated a contract where he doesn't need to appear frequently. That angle could be used for more protection. However, these are just speculations as of now, and nothing is confirmed.

What role could Roman Reigns play in Jimmy Uso's clash with Jey Uso?

Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother Jey at WWE SummerSlam 2023, and fans have been thinking about what is next in The Bloodline's storyline. The Tribal Chief could play a key role here.

Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso will be on SmackDown this Friday, mannnnnn this is gonna be crazy.

As most fans would expect, Roman could be revealed as the mastermind behind Jimmy's betrayal of his brother. He could have realistically manipulated Jimmy to feel jealous of his twin, leading to the shocking double-cross.

It could also be revealed that The Head of The Table had no idea about the betrayal, and Jimmy had his own reasons. Reigns could be the instigator here, who will create more problems, leading to a Jimmy vs. Jey match at WWE WrestleMania 40.

