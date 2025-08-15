Jey Uso’s cousin to replace him at WWE Clash in Paris 2025? Exploring the possibility

WWE Clash in Paris is only a couple of weeks away, and some massive matches have been confirmed for the show. The aftermath of SummerSlam has been quite chaotic on RAW, especially in the World Heavyweight Championship scene, thanks to the ‘Ruse of the Century’ from Seth Rollins that left the world talking.

Adam Pearce is on a course to indirectly punish Rollins and restore order to keep everything running smoothly. Meanwhile, CM Punk and LA Knight are determined to take down Rollins and become the new World Heavyweight Champion, sending a statement to The Visionary each week.

Both Punk and Knight were assaulted by The Vision a couple of weeks ago on RAW, before Roman Reigns got involved. However, the OTC also fell victim to the numbers game and left the show all bruised up. Scenes from this week’s edition of the red brand were also quite similar.

However, Jey Uso showed up instead of Roman Reigns this time, and Adam Pearce then came out to announce a massive Fatal Four-Way match for Rollins against Punk, Knight, and Uso at Clash in Paris, with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. While Reigns was initially expected to be part of it, The Yeet Master got his name on the match card.

Although the OTC has not been included in the match, he is the centerpiece of the poster for Clash in Paris and could make headlines by replacing his cousin in the match to escalate his feud with the champion. Reigns might directly approach Adam Pearce and get himself in Jey's spot in the match.

Furthermore, this could also create rifts between the two cousins, which could later be used to build an incredible feud between the two men.

Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

Former WWE writer didn’t like Seth Rollins’ ‘Ruse of the Century’

The entire WWE Universe loved the masterclass Seth Rollins pulled out to redefine his legacy and once again prove why he is called The Architect. The Visionary’s cash-in has been praised by many, but a former WWE writer had a major problem with it.

Vince Russo, during a recent episode of Legion of RAW, said that The Visionary should have used the crutches to attack CM Punk instead of dropping them right on the stage.

"They don't even know how to do it. If you want us to believe that, he's not dropping the crutches at the top of the stage. He goes down there, limping down, and he goes over to Punk. Punk turns his back, and he wallops Punk with the crutch, then gives the case. If he wanted to catch Punk by surprise, you don't stop the crutches at the top of the stage. You moron! You hit him with the crutch, and then you cash in." [From 8:36 onwards]

While Russo had a problem with the cash in, Rollins clearly pulled off another massive heist and is now set to defend his title at Clash in Paris. Fans will have to wait and see what the champion has planned for the Fatal Four-Way match.

