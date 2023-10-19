Jey Uso seeking revenge, top stable to gain new member? - 4 surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown (October 20, 2023)

WWE SmackDown is set to air tomorrow on FOX, and the show is expected to be a big one. The blue brand's latest episode is scheduled to take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. According to WrestleTix, over 13,000 fans are expected to attend.

So far, two big-time matches have been announced for the show. Santos Escobar is set to battle Montez Ford. The Emperor of Lucha Libre is seeking revenge for assaults on his LWO stablemates. Additionally, IYO SKY is set to defend her title against Charlotte Flair.

Beyond those two bouts, Logan Paul is set to return to television. He has Rey Mysterio and the United States Championship in his sights, which should add even more drama for the Latino World Order.

While those three things are certainly exciting, a lot more will take place on the two-hour show. With a new General Manager in Nick Aldis running the show, what surprises might potentially be in store for the blue brand?

Below are four surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Jey Uso could seek out revenge on Jimmy Uso

Jimmy and Jey Uso

Monday Night RAW ended in controversy. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defended their coveted Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Unfortunately for the babyface duo, The Judgment Day managed to pick up a big win.

The heel team won the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles, thanks to surprise interference from Jimmy Uso. Despite being a SmackDown star, Jimmy showed up to the arena, and hit Jey with a Superkick, costing the babyface tandem a major win.

On Friday Night SmackDown, justice may be served. There's a chance Jey Uso will make a surprise appearance, despite being a member of the RAW roster. If he does surprisingly show up, he'll no doubt target his twin brother and attempt to get revenge. Could a beat down be in Jimmy's future?

#3. Kairi Sane could return to WWE and help IYO SKY

Kairi Sane is a former WWE Superstar. She joined the promotion through the Mae Young Classic, which she won. From there, The Pirate Princess captured the NXT Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Unfortunately, Kairi left the company several years ago. She has continued to build upon her legacy in Japan, but now she's seemingly on her way back to WWE. If reports are to be believed, she'll be returning quite soon too.

The Pirate Princess could potentially return as soon as on SmackDown this week. If she does, Kairi may return by helping IYO SKY retain her title against Charlotte Flair. From there, IYO and Kairi can form The Sky Pirates, or Sane could join Damage CTRL. Fans are eager for her return and it could happen tomorrow.

#2. Odyssey Jones could join Bobby Lashley's stable

Bobby Lashley is attempting to take over WWE. He recently formed a new stable, although it doesn't yet have a name, and hopes to win championships and further cement his legacy as a legend in the industry.

The two men The All-Mighty recruited to his faction are former champions in their own right, The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have held tag team gold on RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and even EVOLVE. Needless to say, the three have a real chance to dominate WWE.

Despite their already impressive resume, the group may become even more intimidating. There are rumors of the group potentially recruiting former NXT star Odyssey Jones. The powerhouse would certainly make the faction even more imposing, while also giving them a numbers advantage over most other groups in the company.

#1. Jade Cargill could officially join SmackDown

Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair

Jade Cargill is arguably WWE's biggest signing since Cody Rhodes. She has been given the star treatment in every sense, with major news outlets covering her arrival to World Wrestling Entertainment from All Elite Wrestling.

Since joining the promotion, Jade has appeared on television several times. She has been spotted at Fastlane, on RAW, SmackDown, and even on NXT. Interestingly, WWE is still not committing her to a specific brand quite yet.

That could change come Friday Night SmackDown, however. Jade may finally debut in front of the live audience, and reveal that she is a member of the blue brand moving forward. From there, she could target the likes of Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY, or Asuka.

