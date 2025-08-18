Jey Uso to be taken out of Clash in Paris card due to 5-time WWE champion? Potential explored 

Jey Uso is once again in pursuit of gold as he is set to compete in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship against the defending champion, Seth Rollins, LA Knight, and CM Punk at WWE Clash in Paris. However, before heading to France, The YEET Master has a tough hill to climb on tonight's Monday Night RAW, as he goes one-on-one against Bron Breakker.The five-time WWE champion will look to ensure Jey Uso doesn't make it to Clash in Paris in one piece, and he might succeed in doing so, given his well-documented love for inflicting violence. Breakker may end up ruining Jey's championship aspirations by taking things too far tonight.Given it's a Fatal Four-Way Match, the odds are heavily stacked against Seth Rollins at Clash in Paris. If we crunch the numbers, The Visionary only has a 25% chance of winning at the event. Hence, he might need some help from a Steiner to shift the odds back in his favor. Jokes aside, Rollins could send Breakker with one goal in mind tonight: to beat Jey Uso senseless and put him on the shelf.During their match on RAW, Bron Breakker, without caring about the result of the bout, could launch a vicious attack on the former World Heavyweight Champion. Fans have seen Breakker utilizing his Spear to wreak havoc on his opponents, and The YEET Master may be the latest victim to suffer its wrath tonight. Multiple Spears could lead to Jey potentially suffering a rib injury, which may deem him medically unfit to compete on August 31. Jey's inclusion in the Fatal Four-Way match was met with criticism from the WWE Universe, as many fans were expecting Roman Reigns to be involved. Given how lackluster his run with the World Heavyweight Championship was, fans are not excited to see The YEET Master challenge for the title again. Hence, the Triple H-led creative team could book the abovementioned angle on RAW to remove Jey from Clash in Paris.The Dog of WWE has held the NXT, NXT Tag Team, and Intercontinental titles thus far. He is a massive threat to anyone on the roster, including Jey.That said, this scenario is only speculative. Fans will have to tune in to RAW tonight to see how Jey Uso deals with Bron Breakker ahead of the upcoming event.Could Roman Reigns replace Jey Uso?As mentioned above, many fans wanted Roman Reigns to be involved in the title picture, given his rivalry with Seth Rollins. While OTC1 is advertised for Clash in Paris, his match has yet to be announced. After being taken out by The Vision a couple of weeks ago on RAW, Reigns was absent from last week's episode of the Netflix show.Besides being taken out by the villainous faction on multiple occasions, OTC1 is also down two pairs of sneakers, courtesy of Bronson Reed, who has dubbed himself The Tribal Thief. Given the recent developments, WWE may be headed towards a one-on-one showdown between Reigns and The Auszilla.However, if Jey Uso is forced to withdraw from the upcoming title bout, his cousin, Roman Reigns, could replace him to exact revenge on The Vision. That said, it is mere conjecture at this point.