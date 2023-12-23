Jey Uso to team with former rival to dethrone The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso is currently making waves on Monday Night RAW, earning significant support from the WWE Universe. Since his move to the red brand, the former Right Hand has been involved in multiple feuds, notably a prolonged rivalry against The Judgment Day. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes even managed to dethrone the villainous faction to claim the Undisputed Tag Team titles, though Judgment Day later regained the gold.

Now, there are indications that the company might be gearing up the Samoan star for another feud against The Judgment Day for the Undisputed Tag Team titles, this time teaming up with Kofi Kingston.

This belief stems from recent episodes of the red brand where Jey and Kofi were seen together in multiple instances, including backstage segments and a rescue by the former Right Hand Man of Kofi from The Imperium's members.

Additionally, recent reports suggest that Xavier Woods might be taking a break from WWE as he is "banged up" and has been taken off WWE programming to heal. With both Xavier and Big E off television, it opens the opportunity for an unexpected team of Jey Uso and Kofi Kingston.

If this potential scenario unfolds and the tag team of Jey and Kofi sustains for a few months, a match against the villainous faction seems inevitable.

However, it's important to note that the chances of them dethroning Finn Balor and Damian Priest might be unlikely, as the company could focus on pushing Jey Uso as a singles star rather than making him a tag team champion again.

Jey Uso ends 136-day streak on recent WWE RAW

Since his trade to the red brand, Jey Uso has been receiving a significant push in the Stamford-based promotion. Despite this, Jey has unfortunately suffered losses in every single match on the show. However, his recent clash against Ludwig Kaiser marked the end of this losing streak, as Jey finally secured a singles victory against him.

Jey's first loss on RAW came against Drew McIntyre, and his most recent loss was also against him. With the Samoan star finally achieving a win, fans are optimistic about more success, providing momentum to the Yeet movement in the company.

As we approach Royal Rumble 2024, the role of Jey in the premium live event will undoubtedly be interesting to witness. Fans are eager to see how this recent victory impacts his trajectory in the lead-up to the major premium live event.