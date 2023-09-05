Jey Uso theme song: What's the difference between his old and new music?

Fans heard the new Jey Uso theme song for the first time at WWE Payback 2023. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion debuted his new music at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this past Saturday.

The new Jey Uso theme song is the same as the original for the most part, except for the vocals that have been redone. Jimmy Uso's vocals, which were part of The Usos' original theme song, have been replaced with Jey's "It's just me, Uce" vocals.

Just like Jey, Jimmy Uso got a new theme song. The former tag team champion debuted his new theme during a segment with John Cena last Friday on SmackDown. Jimmy's new theme song seems like a play on Roman Reigns' theme song.

The Usos have been given new music as part of their solo runs on SmackDown and RAW. The brothers have been separated for the first time in their career. This was reportedly done to keep them away from each other for as long as possible before the rumored ultimate showdown.

The Bloodline saga took a dramatic turn after Jimmy betrayed Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. Jimmy cost his brother the Tribal Combat against Roman Reigns at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Jey Uso kicked off WWE RAW this week

Former tag team champion Jey Uso was brought to RAW from SmackDown after Cody Rhodes pulled some strings at Payback 2023. The 38-year-old star kicked off the latest edition of the red brand and said he had been gone for two weeks, but it felt much longer than that.

He said Cody Rhodes called him out of nowhere, and he convinced him to join RAW. Sami Zayn's music hit, and he entered the ring. The former Honorary Uce told Jey he might have some problem adjusting on the red brand after what he had done as part of The Bloodline.

The segment between the former stablemates ended with a hug. It remains to be seen how the storyline will unfold for Jey now that he's part of Monday Night RAW.

