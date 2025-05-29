WWE Superstar Jey Uso is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion on RAW. The Yeet Master is set to team with Cody Rhodes to take on John Cena and Logan Paul at the upcoming Money in the Bank PLE.

In a shocking twist, a recent cryptic message sent out by Jey Uso could serve as a catalyst for the 39-year-old turning his back on his family. His recent Instagram story became a topic of discussion among fans. The Yeet Master referred to people leaving during tough times, which sparked online discourse about what it could have meant.

"THEY'LL LEAVE WHEN TIMES GET HARD," Jey wrote in his story.

One of the speculations suggested that this could start a massive storyline that leads to Jey walking away from his family. While he is involved in multiple feuds at once, his family has not been there to back him up. The 39-year-old is a wanted man right now and has enough people lined up to take him out.

After Jey Uso's battle alongside Cody Rhodes against John Cena and Logan Paul is over, he will have Gunther waiting for him on the other side. The Ring General is set to get his rematch for the World Heavyweight Championship on the June 9 episode of RAW. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins and his group have targeted him as well.

At a time when Jey Uso could use his family's support, they are nowhere to be found. Roman Reigns has been on a hiatus since the RAW after WrestleMania, and Jey's twin brother, Jimmy Uso, is on SmackDown. His family's absence during a challenging time could have prompted The Yeet Master to post that story.

Upon Roman Reigns' return, the 39-year-old could confront The Tribal Chief and announce that he was walking away from the family. This could potentially start another exciting chapter in The Bloodline Saga.

While it could be exciting, this scenario is purely based on speculation, as it is unclear what Jey Uso's message means.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi heaps praise on Jimmy and Jey Uso

Rikishi recently shared his honest thoughts on The Usos. In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Hall of Famer discussed The Usos' success in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I never put a height of expectations on those boys. You know through this business and the way they were taught a lot... All they wanted was an opportunity. They were already athletes before they came in here. But they had to figure it out, because once they came through like us and Yoko [Yokozuna] and when you don't have your mentors around to kind of show you the way, [learning] the ropes. You gotta figure that out on your own. I can only say for 17 years, I am very proud," Rikishi said.

Check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Main Event Jey.

About the author Parth Pujara