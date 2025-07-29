Jey Uso to turn heel and form a new team at WWE SummerSlam with his real-life friend? Exploring the possibility

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are set to face the team of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso this weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The match was made official last week after Reigns issued the challenge in a video on social media.

The feud between the heels and the OG Bloodline members has continued to heat up since the return of the OTC, and they will look to finally end the rivalry with a tag team match at the forthcoming premium live event. However, in a shocking twist, Jey could turn heel and ally with his real-life friend, Bron Breakker.

The latest episode of RAW saw Jey Uso lock horns against Bronson Reed in the main event. Toward the end of the contest, Bron Breakker ran down to the ring and delivered a Spear to Jey, leading to the premature end of the bout. Things didn't end there, as Breakker and Reed continued to attack The Yeet Master before Roman Reigns came out for the save.

The heels were able to regain the upper hand and viciously assaulted the OG Bloodline stablemates before the show went off-air. Many viewers expect the OTC and Jey to get retribution on Breakker and Reed and secure the victory at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, a major betrayal could unfold during the high-stakes bout.

It should be noted that the feud between Breakker and Jey is part of a storyline in WWE. The two have maintained a good friendship outside the ring. Interestingly, this could be used to continue the storyline between the heel group and the OTC. Jey has seemingly lost momentum as a babyface after dropping the world title to Gunther. Hence, he could thrive as a villain after joining Breakker's group.

Breakker, Jey Uso, and Reed's team could continue to wreak havoc in Rollins' absence. Main Event Jey found much success as a heel in the past. Hence, the creative team could give him a similar role again.

That said, this angle is speculative as of this writing. It remains to be seen how things will play out at SummerSlam 2025.

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns may not make it to SummerSlam 2025

After being brutally attacked on the most recent episode of RAW by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, Jey Uso and Roman Reigns might not make it to WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Given the events of RAW, the OG Bloodline members might have sustained injuries after being at the receiving end of Tsunamis and Spears from the heels. That said, Triple H could cancel the tag team match at the forthcoming event and reschedule it for WWE Clash in Paris.

The abovementioned scenario is hypothetical at this point, and nothing is confirmed.

