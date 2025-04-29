Jey Uso to turn heel after refusing to help WWE Superstar on RAW? Potential explored

Jey Uso is the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, seemingly because of his popularity with the fans. He has been a crowd favorite for the last two years, especially after his babyface turn and exit from The Bloodline. His charisma resonates with fans from across the globe. However, it doesn't take much for a good guy to turn into a bad one. If John Cena can turn heel, anybody can.

As for Jey Uso, the Yeet Master has also started exhibiting the traits of a heel. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo pointed this out on the latest episode of Legion of RAW. The veteran remarked that Jey didn't come out to help his friend Sami Zayn, who was beaten black and blue by Bron Breakker on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

"Here's another thing. I guess Jey Uso and Sami Zayn aren't that close. I mean, everybody is running out at the end to save Sami, but not Jey Uso. You guys made me believe they were so close. I think Sami told Jey he loved him two weeks ago. Jamie Noble is out there. But Jey Uso is not out there helping his buddy," Vince Russo said. [From 8:16 onwards]

Sami Zayn and Jey are considered good friends in WWE. The Honorary Uce returned last week to congratulate Jey for his World Heavyweight Championship win. However, Jey didn't show much admiration or warmth towards Sami Zayn. In fact, he appeared cold towards Zayn.

If that wasn't enough, the Yeet Master did not even bother to help his friend Sami Zayn when he was being assaulted on RAW. Earlier on the show, Zayn was given an offer by Seth Rollins to either join him and Paul Heyman as part of their alliance or simply move to SmackDown.

However, by the end of the night, Zayn had rejected Seth Rollins' offer, and as a result, The Visionary asked Bron Breakker to beat up Zayn in a match. At one point, WWE security staff had also come out to save Sami, but Jey was nowhere to be seen.

Jey Uso will potentially defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul at WWE Backlash PLE

Although it hasn't been made official, Jey Uso might defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul at Backlash next month. The Maverick appeared on the latest episode of RAW and asserted that Jey doesn't deserve to be a champion, while calling himself the rightful candidate for the title.

Within minutes of the conversation, The Yeet Master grounded Logan Paul by hitting him with a superkick. It would be interesting to see how the 30-year-old superstar fares against Jey at Backlash next month, provided the match is made official.

