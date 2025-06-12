Jey Uso to turn heel because of Roman Reigns just days after losing the World Title? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns last teamed up in 2024 at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event against The Bloodline 2.0. Following that, Reigns moved on to feud with CM Punk and Seth Rollins while Uso went for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

However, now both men are back where they started. The OTC needs to get payback against Rollins for his loss at WrestleMania 41, and Mr. Yeet lost his title on the last episode of RAW. Could this be the moment Jey turns heel?

But why isn’t Reigns going after the Undisputed WWE title anymore, and remains absent? This is because John Cena needs to end his feud with Cody Rhodes. Reports indicate that Cena will drop the title to Rhodes before his retirement tour ends. However, until then, the Tribal Chief has his former SHIELD brother to deal with. While he deals with The Architect, Mr. Yeet Master has to prove himself once again, and might need a change for a fresh storyline. But, many fans believe he needs to reunite with Reigns moving forward.

At WrestleMania 41, not only did Rollins win against Punk and Roman Reigns, but he also made his Wiseman turn on him. This is something that the Tribal Chief won’t forgive or get over anytime soon. While Jey could go after Gunther for the title, this would be the third time it would happen this year. Another better storyline would be when Roman Reigns, Jey, and his brother Jimmy team up to take on The Visionary’s team of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed!

However, the title loss could make Jey turn heel, which would be a significant change in his now-babyface character that has been in place for too long. And maybe amidst this heel turn, Jey can dethrone Gunther with the help of his OTC. Despite being over, fans have missed the OG Bloodline heel Jey, who was far more ruthless on the mic and in the ring. This would add a fresh new coat of paint on Jey, who can use his heel character even in his solo run. Nothing is officially confirmed as of now.

Roman Reigns could help both Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso

Right now, after losing the title, Jey has no storyline. While he could have a rematch for the title, it is clear that he most likely won't win it back. His brother, Big Jim, has been without a story for a while now as well. Despite multiple matches on SmackDown, Jimmy may not be getting his brother's main event push.

However, if the two turn heel and join Roman Reigns, this could get the duo back in the tag team scene. It has been reported that WWE plans to reunite The Usos again in the tag division. This move with the OTC could serve two purposes at one go.

