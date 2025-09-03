  • home icon
Jey Uso to walk away from WWE for a while after what went down on RAW this week? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Sep 03, 2025 02:00 GMT
Jey Uso destroyed by the Vision on RAW. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Jey Uso was destroyed by The Vision on RAW [Image credits: WWE.com]

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso is part of Monday Night RAW and fighting against The Vision on the red brand. The YEET Master initially had Roman Reigns on his side, but Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed destroyed the OTC at Clash in Paris, despite Jey's valiant attempt to help him.

On RAW this week, Jey was accompanied by LA Knight against The Vision members, which ended with another brutal assault from the faction members on the Samoan star. While Jimmy Uso saved his brother last night, after all this development, it's possible that Jey Uso might walk away from WWE for a while after what went down on the red brand this week.

It's crucial to note that Jey's ribs were the main target of The Vision, after being targeted by devastating Spears from Bron Breakker week after week. Fans saw that after the main event match, Jey was giving more emphasis to his ribs, which were already hurt at Clash in Paris, when Jimmy made the save.

Hence, WWE can bring in a potential rib injury storyline angle for The YEET Master to rule him out from television.

This injury angle can add more to build up the dominance of The Vision on Monday Night RAW and show their destructive impact as they first took out Roman at Clash in Paris and now, potentially, Jey Uso. Further, The YEET Master may return with the Original Tribal Chief before Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 to set up a match against the Seth Rollins-led faction.

It could be a WarGames match where the OG Bloodline members, Roman Reigns, Jey, and Jimmy Uso, can join forces together, along with LA Knight, against The Vision. However, this remains speculation, for now.

Meanwhile, fans have to wait to see what happens next on Monday Night RAW after Big Jim rescued his Samoan twin from the villainous faction.

WWE has seemingly made some major changes already due to Jey Uso

If WWE has no plans to take out Jey Uso from television, then it seems that the company has already made major changes due to The YEET Master. With a potential reunion of The Usos on Monday Night RAW, it appears that Jimmy has now silently shifted to the red brand until The Head of the Table makes his comeback.

Big Jim was previously part of the SmackDown roster and was engaged in a feud against Solo Sikoa's MFT. Now, with his presence on Adam Pearce's show and him saving Jey Uso from RAW's evil faction, it seems that he is now part of The Vision vs. Bloodline storyline angle on WWE RAW.

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

