Jim Ross says he'd love to see Paige back in WWE

The Mae Young Classic announcer wishes Paige was on WWE tv.

Jim Ross alongside Lita were the voices of the Mae Young Classic

What’s the story?

According to a recent blog entry by Jim Ross at jrsbarbq.com, the legendary announcer expressed his desire to see Paige back in WWE. Ross was complimentary of the absent wrestler, writing the following...

"I've got no dog in the hunt on this matter, but since many have asked me about this I'll simply say that I'd love to see Paige back in the WWE competing with the talented, women's roster that's in place. Paige has incredible skills and I only hope that this potential opportunity to resume her career in WWE when she's healthy is taken seriously by all involved. There is nowhere else in the world for women wrestlers to do better financially than in WWE. Plus there is no better time to be a women's wrestler than now in @WWE."

In case you didn’t know…

Paige is an accomplished performer who's a former NXT Women's Champion as well as a former two-time WWE Diva's Champion.

At only 24 years of age, she could have many more years ahead of her. Due to several bouts of controversy in her more than a year hiatus from the ring, women's wrestling marches on without her efforts inside the squared circle.

The heart of the matter

Jim Ross' focus has been narrowed in on women's wrestling as of late. He will be the voice of the upcoming Mae Young Classic with Lita, a 32-woman tournament airing on the WWE Network. The early rounds were recorded mid-July and will be available to watch on August 28th on the WWE Network.

JR has seen a plethora of women's talent lately. He rightly acknowledged that Paige could be a strong performer in this current landscape. However, with recent news floating around that charges may be brought against Paige regarding a recent incident with Alberto El Patron in an Orlando, Fl airport, WWE will want to wait to see the end result of that situation before bringing her back.

What’s next?

A return to a WWE ring isn't impossible for Paige, but it doesn't appear to be something that will happen for a while. In the short term, RAW and SmackDown will continue on with a Paige-less roster.

In addition to his take on Paige, JR also noted at the end of his blog entry that he'll be talking to another female icon of the wrestling world...

"Recording the Ross Report tonight with Tammy Stych a.k.a. Sunny for this week's podcast. Should be interesting."

Author’s take

A healthy Paige could do wonders with the current crop of ladies on Raw and SmackDown. With the additional talent on NXT plus the ones being introduced in the Mae Young Classic, it's easy to see how big of a shame it is that she's not currently competing.

