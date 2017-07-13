WWE/GFW News: Paige explains what happened with Alberto El Patron in the Orlando Airport inciden

Paige gives her side of the story via Twitter...

by Jeremy Bennett News 13 Jul 2017, 03:34 IST

Paige and Alberto El Patron have been in the news a fair amount the past year...

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Paige posted a lengthy message on Twitter within the past hour where she breaks down the chain of events that led to the airport incident with her, Alberto El Patron, and a third-party. Check out her message below:

Just clearing up the airport situation. Just so there's no more elaborate versions of the story. Thanks for respecting our privacy. pic.twitter.com/iU6nZbZMar — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 12, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Global Force Wrestling President Jeff Jarrett announced in a conference call earlier today that he has suspended El Patron effective immediately until the investigation is complete. Jarrett did confirm that El Patron would not be edited out of the next three episodes of the Impact Wrestling tapings from last week.

The heart of the matter....

According to her message, it seems that Paige was emotional from hearing about the health of her uncle and was the one who instigated the situation. She reiterated that there are no charges or arrests, and she claims that the lady that captured the audio invaded their privacy to make money off of the incident.

Paige also responded to the audio that TMZ released on Monday when the incident occurred. She posted the following tweet after her lengthy message:

And if you listen to that stupid audio. You will hear him saying he's pressing charges on ME. We all say stuff when we are mad. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 12, 2017

She also posted one final tweet after where she said this will be all that she will comment on this situation going forward and thanked everyone in advance for respecting their privacy. Check out that last tweet below:

That's all I will say about the airport situation. Again. Thanks for the privacy at this time. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 12, 2017

What’s next?

It is unknown what will be next in this situation as there have already been multiple stories, twists, and turns. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further information regarding this situation.

Author’s take...

I truly want to believe that it was just a heated moment between Paige and El Patron, but the fact is these type of stories have popped up far too often over the past year. Hopefully, it will be smoother sailing for these two going forward.