From The WWE Rumor Mill: Police recommend charges be brought forward against Paige

Former Diva's Champion Paige possibly looking at battery charges in Florida.

Is Paige actually looking at domestic violence charges in Florida?

What's the story?

Another day, another chapter in the ongoing Alberto Del Rio/Paige soap opera. Their incident at an Orlando, FL airport earlier this month - which led to a domestic violence investigation and suspension from GFW for Del Rio - seems to be generating headlines daily. Now, it looks like we may be seeing actual charges filed. And not against Alberto.

In case you didn't know

It's kind of hard to know where to begin with this if you haven't been paying attention. First, it seemed like Del Rio assaulted Paige. Then, Paige came out and said that a fan threw a drink on them. Then, someone came forward with a tape recording of the incident, including Del Rio threatening to press charges against Paige. Finally, Paige jumped on Twitter too, hopefully, clear up the whole situation.

Just clearing up the airport situation. Just so there's no more elaborate versions of the story. Thanks for respecting our privacy. pic.twitter.com/iU6nZbZMar — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 12, 2017

The heart of the matter

According to our friends at Pro Wrestling Sheet, Del Rio may get his wish. A statement to PWS by the Orlando PD said:

“OPD detectives have found that probable cause exists to charge Saraya Bevis [aka Paige] with Battery (Domestic Violence). Detectives have sent the information to the State Attorney’s Office for review and the SAO will determine whether to file charges in the case.”

Unfortunately, after both the recording and the tweet mentioned above, Paige has given the prosecutor a bit to work with. It's also worth noting that if this were to go through and she's charged, this could possibly count as a third strike against Paige following her two Wellness Policy violations. But, that's just speculation at this point.

What's next?

At this point, it's all up to the State Attorney, who has to decide to bring charges or not. Even then, there's no guarantee it will go to trial. This also doesn't mean Alberto is out of the woods yet, either. According to Orlando PD, the original investigation against the GFW Champion is still ongoing.

Author's take

It seems like nobody involved is coming out of the good end of this situation. GFW is in an awkward position since it has to distance itself from its top star.

Furthermore, Paige might have to find new employment once her WWE contract comes up. And Alberto has burned so many bridges he should probably also be investigated for arson.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com