Jim Ross thinks WWE veteran is Hall of Fame-bound

AEW commentator Jim Ross recently gave his thoughts on WWE possibly adding Paul Heyman to the Hall of Fame one day.

Heyman currently appears on WWE television as Roman Reigns' special counsel. The 57-year-old previously performed as an on-screen advocate for several superstars, most notably Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. The former ECW owner also has experience working behind the scenes for the promotion's creative team.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross answered whether he thinks his former commentary partner will join the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame:

"I think any time's a good time for Paul Heyman to be inducted because he's certainly earned those accolades. I have heard no talk about that, but it's an interesting question and it certainly could happen. Heyman is Hall of Fame-bound, there's no doubt about that, but I don't know what the gameplan is there." [From 04:05 – 04:24]

The 2024 WWE Hall of Fame is expected to take place on the weekend of WrestleMania 40. The ceremony is likely to be held in WrestleMania's host city Philadelphia, which is where Heyman's ECW promotion was based.

Jim Ross on recent WWE's Hall of Fame changes

Unlike past Hall of Fame classes, the 2023 ceremony only featured five inductees: Andy Kaufman, The Great Muta, Rey Mysterio, Stacy Keibler, and Tim White.

Jim Ross believes WWE's decision-makers were right to reduce the number of Hall of Fame inductees:

"I like the fact they're inducting fewer people. I think it means more. It's kinda like having too many title belts. Which one means the most? It's hard to say sometimes." [From 6:17 – 6:29]

On his latest podcast episode, Ross also spoke about the time he disagreed with Vince McMahon telling him to fire a female superstar.

Do you think Paul Heyman should be inducted into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame? Let us know in the comments section below.

