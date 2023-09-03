Jimmy and Jey Uso may finally be getting what they wanted from WWE after a long delay

Cody Rhodes made the ground-breaking announcement at Payback 2023 that Jey Uso is back and will be a singles star on the Monday Night RAW roster. It seems clear now that the two brothers will finally get what they want after a long delay.

Following Cody Rhodes' announcement, it seems clear that WWE is trying to keep Jimmy and Jey Uso apart from each other for the next six months at least. The two brothers have been vocal about their dream to face each other at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and the betrayal at SummerSlam might be setting them up for a match at WrestleMania 40.

A few years ago, Sportskeeda Wrestling interviewed Jimmy Uso and asked him about the possibility of the two brothers going on a singles run. Jimmy revealed that it's his and Jey Uso's dream to face each other at WrestleMania, as Bret vs. Owen Hart at WrestleMania 10:

"Another dream match would be me vs my brother at WrestleMania. I grew up watching Bret vs Owen in a cage match, and they beat the living hell out of each other. I thought it was really cool, what they did. And they've been doing that all their lives. That's the same way I see us whenever we get the chance for that to happen."

Jey Uso also expressed his interest in a singles match against his brother

Earlier this year, in an interview with Ariel Helwani, Jey Uso reiterated this and said that nothing would make them happier than to face each other at WrestleMania:

“It’s like back in the living room, Uce. From day one, again, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad [Rikishi] to be in there and be involved, [as] a referee, I just want my whole family to run this thing.” He further added, “Just me being against my brother, my heart will be filled with joy, man.”

Now that the brothers are on two different brands, we will get to explore their individual personalities to a greater extent, with Jimmy being the heel and Jey being the babyface.

The September 1 episode of SmackDown largely revolved around Jimmy, who seems to be looking to get back into The Bloodline. Either that, or he wants to groom Solo Sikoa into being the next Tribal Chief - something he has been vocal about before.

