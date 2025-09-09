Jimmy Uso to bring back WWE legend after nearly 5 years to teach Jey Uso a lesson? Possibility explored

Jey Uso has been behaving frantically on Monday Night RAW lately, as his actions have been quite erratic. On the one hand, he has been locked in an intense feud with The Vision, while on the other, he has been at loggerheads with LA Knight. This week on RAW, Jimmy Uso tried to settle the disputes between Jey and Knight, but things took a dramatic turn.

Ad

The YEET Master attacked The Megastar with a vicious Spear right after the latter saved The Usos from Breakker and Reed. The shocking turn of events left not only fans but also Big Jim stunned. Since then, rumors have been swirling that Jimmy Uso could bring WWE legend Rikishi back on RAW to teach Jey Uso a lesson. The 59-year-old, being The Usos' father, has the power to enlighten his son.

Ad

Trending

Rikishi could indeed play a key role in putting Jey back on track after what the latter has been going through. However, the chances of the Hall of Famer returning to WWE after five years are very low. This storyline does not require his involvement at this juncture. It is completely centered around The YEET Master and his shift in attitude rather than a family drama.

Therefore, involving Rikishi in this would make things quite complicated, rendering it redundant at the same time. Besides, the WWE legend has been quite vocal of late regarding the booking of his sons and the Samoan superstars. It would not be wrong to say that he has become a controversial figure. Hence, WWE would likely avoid bringing him back at this point.

Ad

Rikishi's last WWE appearance was at Survivor Series 2020, where he joined other wrestling legends for The Undertaker's retirement ceremony. It will be interesting to see whether the company ever brings him back. Besides, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Jey Uso, especially after his recent actions on RAW.

Ad

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso to suffer a major setback at Wrestlepalooza?

The WWE Universe witnessed the reunion of Jimmy and Jey Uso last week on RAW. The two brothers will battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at Wrestlepalooza. While The Usos will look to grab a huge victory over The Vision members, things may not go in their favor.

Ad

There is a good possibility that LA Knight could cost them the tag team match. The Megastar would be looking for revenge against Jey Uso after what the latter did this week. Only one episode of RAW is left before Wrestlepalooza, where WWE might show a ferocious Knight seething for payback.

However, it could all boil down to the impending spectacle where The Defiant One might get his payback. During the tag team match between The Usos and Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed, LA Knight could show up out of nowhere and attack Jey Uso in the middle of the bout.

Rumors have been swirling that Knight could not only cost The YEET Master but also turn heel and join The Vision. If it happens, it could give rise to a new chapter in this ongoing saga. However, it is currently nothing more than speculation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More