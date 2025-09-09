WWE star to turn heel after 814 days and unveil himself as 5th member of The Vision? Exploring potential Wrestlepalooza scenario

The Vision has been dominating Monday Night RAW for the past few months. With Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed united as a cohesive unit, it has become a force to be reckoned with. Fans may witness a new chapter unfold in this story as a shocking name could turn heel and join the heel faction at Wrestlepalooza.

LA Knight could unveil himself as the fifth member of The Vision at the upcoming premium live event. The speculation arose after what happened this week on RAW. The Megastar has been involved in a bitter clash with Breakker and Reed for the past few weeks. Meanwhile, Jey Uso has also been locked in a fierce battle with The Vision members on RAW.

However, Knight and Jey have also been at loggerheads with each other. Time after time, The Defiant One fell prey to The YEET Master's actions. Things took a bitter turn last night when Jey Uso deliberately hit LA Knight with a devastating spear, unleashing his frustrations on the latter. Well, this could be the catalyst for The Megastar's heel turn after 814 days.

He now has a powerful reason to turn on Jey. During the tag team match between The Usos and Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed at Wrestlepalooza, a hooded figure could show up out of nowhere and cost the OG Bloodline members. Following the bout, the person could unmask himself as LA Knight. The Defiant One might unleash a merciless attack on Jey Uso, officially turning heel.

He could stand tall with Breakker and Reed in the ring, aligning himself with The Vision as its new member. Knight's last heel run spanned from October 14, 2022 to June 29, 2023. Although The Megastar joining Seth Rollins' faction as a heel is plausible, the above scenario is entirely speculation.

The Vision to suffer a huge blow at Wrestlepalooza due to a major WWE decision?

Every member of The Vision will be competing at Wrestlepalooza and it is set to be a big night for the group. The faction has been wreaking havoc and dominating RAW for the past few months. However, it could suffer a huge blow at the upcoming spectacle, which could halt its momentum.

Seth Rollins is set to team up with Becky Lynch to battle CM Punk and AJ Lee in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Wrestlepalooza. There is a high chance that the heel duo could lose the bout. WWE will likely give Lee and Punk a huge victory, as it is set to be The Black Widow's in-ring return after a decade.

However, Rollins, who is the leader of The Vision, losing the match could deal a crushing blow to his faction. His defeat could deflate the group's momentum, potentially making it look weak. Seth's vision and gospels would sound hollow if he suffered an embarrassing loss at Wrestlepalooza.

However, it all depends on what WWE does, as the company's decision would carry far-reaching implications. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Seth Rollins and Co. on RAW.

