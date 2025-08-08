Jimmy Uso to bring in WWE star to SmackDown after 63 days to take down Solo Sikoa’s MFT? Exploring the possibility

Solo Sikoa and his MFT proved to be dominant at WWE SummerSlam as well. Sikoa defended his United States Championship in a Steel Cage match against Jacob Fatu at the premium live event, ensuring minimal intervention from his faction members. However, one way or another, the MFTs managed to help Sikoa, enabling him to retain the title and walk out as the champion.

While Jimmy Uso came to Jacob Fatu's aid, the numbers advantage of the MFT became a nightmare for Uso. Both Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu have been locked in a war for quite some time, and the only man to help Fatu on SmackDown is Jimmy Uso.

With the numbers advantage taking up the lead every time both men engage in battle, The Samoan Werewolf now needs more allies to have a fair shot against Sikoa. To make things better, Jimmy Uso could bring his twin brother Jey Uso for the first time since June 6, to get the star on Jacob Fatu’s side as well.

Such a pairing would not only mark The Usos’ reunion but also help Jacob Fatu have a better chance to take down Solo Sikoa and his MFT.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Jey Uso teamed up with Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam and ended up defeating Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match. Reigns fell victim to an attack from Seth Rollins and his faction on RAW this week, but Jey Uso failed to make an appearance. This has already raised many questions.

His absence could be perfectly justified with a potential move to SmackDown, which could lead to a series of new feuds.

Wrestling veteran predicted The Usos’ reunion on WWE RAW recently

While Jey Uso may move to WWE SmackDown and team up with his brother again, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette predicted the opposite in a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast. The legend suggested that Jimmy Uso could move to the red brand and join his brother in his quest against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Furthermore, the veteran also suggested involving the tag team titles, which would elevate the status of the gold and ensure a brilliant rivalry as well.

"And then that [Breakker and Reed going after tag team gold] might even be something that renovated The Usos for a short run to help Jimmy out a little bit if nothing else…I like the idea that they could do something to elevate these guys and put them in this group and elevate the tag team title at the same time," stated Jim Cornette. [2:11 onwards]

With many possibilities open for WWE, only time will tell what the promotion has in store for the stars next.

