Jimmy Uso to disappear from WWE for a while after what went down on SmackDown this week? Exploring the possibility

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso joined forces with Jacob Fatu against Solo Sikoa's faction. The Samoan Werewolf was in search of a partner, and Big Jim allied with him.
Despite their alliance, Sikoa's group dominated the duo and brutally attacked them. The villainous faction stood tall at the end of the SmackDown by putting the former United States Champion through the announcers table. Meanwhile, Jimmy was also taken out by Tonga Loa at ringside.
Following the development, Jimmy Uso might disappear from WWE for a while. The sole reason behind this move could be to move Jimmy away from the Bloodline saga. The former tag team champion does not have a personal rivalry with Solo Sikoa's faction right now. He is only standing against them to help Jacob Fatu in his feud against The Street Champion of the Island.
After being destroyed on SmackDown this week, Big Jim might change his mind and decide not to get involved in the family feud. He might confront the former United States Champion and disclose that he had been down that road before and wouldn't go after the heel group anymore to avoid any potential consequences.
This could mean that The Samoan Werewolf would now have to deal with MFT on his own. Big Jim could disappear from WWE TV and return for a fresh feud on Friday Night SmackDown. Things are expected to heat up on SmackDown in the coming weeks as Solo Sikoa's faction is now more dominant than ever after Talla Tonga's (fka Hikuleo) addition.
As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed regarding Jimmy's immediate WWE future.
Jimmy Uso might bring a major WWE star to SmackDown to deal with Solo Sikoa's faction
If Big Jim decides not to leave Jacob Fatu alone after what happened on SmackDown, he might bring Jey Uso to the blue brand. The Yeet Master is currently engaged in a feud with Seth Rollins' group on RAW.
Jey is seemingly no longer part of the world title picture on RAW. This appears to be the perfect time for the reunion of The Usos. Fatu and Jimmy are already outnumbered in their feud against MFT on WWE SmackDown. Hence, Main Event Jey's arrival could help the babyfaces even the odds.
The potential reunion of The Usos and their pairing with The Samoan Werewolf could be enough to take down Sikoa's faction on the Friday night show. However, it all depends on the Triple H-led creative team.
