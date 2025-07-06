Jimmy Uso to disappear from WWE for a while after what went down on SmackDown this week? Exploring the possibility

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso joined forces with Jacob Fatu against Solo Sikoa's faction. The Samoan Werewolf was in search of a partner, and Big Jim allied with him.

Ad

Despite their alliance, Sikoa's group dominated the duo and brutally attacked them. The villainous faction stood tall at the end of the SmackDown by putting the former United States Champion through the announcers table. Meanwhile, Jimmy was also taken out by Tonga Loa at ringside.

Following the development, Jimmy Uso might disappear from WWE for a while. The sole reason behind this move could be to move Jimmy away from the Bloodline saga. The former tag team champion does not have a personal rivalry with Solo Sikoa's faction right now. He is only standing against them to help Jacob Fatu in his feud against The Street Champion of the Island.

Ad

Trending

After being destroyed on SmackDown this week, Big Jim might change his mind and decide not to get involved in the family feud. He might confront the former United States Champion and disclose that he had been down that road before and wouldn't go after the heel group anymore to avoid any potential consequences.

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This could mean that The Samoan Werewolf would now have to deal with MFT on his own. Big Jim could disappear from WWE TV and return for a fresh feud on Friday Night SmackDown. Things are expected to heat up on SmackDown in the coming weeks as Solo Sikoa's faction is now more dominant than ever after Talla Tonga's (fka Hikuleo) addition.

As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed regarding Jimmy's immediate WWE future.

Ad

Jimmy Uso might bring a major WWE star to SmackDown to deal with Solo Sikoa's faction

If Big Jim decides not to leave Jacob Fatu alone after what happened on SmackDown, he might bring Jey Uso to the blue brand. The Yeet Master is currently engaged in a feud with Seth Rollins' group on RAW.

Ad

Jey is seemingly no longer part of the world title picture on RAW. This appears to be the perfect time for the reunion of The Usos. Fatu and Jimmy are already outnumbered in their feud against MFT on WWE SmackDown. Hence, Main Event Jey's arrival could help the babyfaces even the odds.

Expand Tweet

The potential reunion of The Usos and their pairing with The Samoan Werewolf could be enough to take down Sikoa's faction on the Friday night show. However, it all depends on the Triple H-led creative team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!