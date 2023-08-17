Jimmy Uso to feud with former WWE Champion? What Jey Uso and Roman Reigns' absence can lead to

Jimmy Uso may find himself stranded on The Island of Relevancy without Roman Reigns or Jey Uso expected to appear in the upcoming week, if not weeks. Jey Uso quit WWE last week and Roman Reigns will be off TV for a while.

Interestingly, while The Bloodline was crumbling, another faction was taking shape, as Bobby Lashley came together with the Street Profits. With Jimmy Uso all by himself, it gives Lashley and The Street Profits the perfect opportunity to ambush him, attack him, and demolish him.

If the attacks continue, Jimmy may finally understand Roman Reigns’ vision of why The Tribal Chief and his soldiers had to remain united to stay at the top. However, with Reigns gone, Jimmy Uso can take on the responsibility of saving The Bloodline’s name by feuding with Bobby Lashley alone. Hopefully little brother Solo Sikoa comes to his aid!

The All Mighty may have already mocked The Bloodline during the blue show. Right now, The Bloodline is at their weakest, and Lashley has all the motivation to strike and get to the top. It may only be a matter of time before The Anoa’i Family members need to put their differences aside and come together to fight for their legacy.

Roman Reigns might not abandon Jimmy Uso on SmackDown

The initial rumor for Roman Reigns’ injury post-SummerSlam was that he was suffering from a back issue. However, it’s since been reported that The Tribal Chief isn’t dealing with a back issue and none of his scheduled dates have been canceled.

Wrestling Legend Dutch Mantell had an interesting take on why The Tribal Chief should be present on SmackDown during his conversation on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Smack Talk.

“If every time you get hurt, you say, ‘Oh I can’t go,’ you tell them that a couple of times, they’ll let you go. Because you’re not hurt that bad and if you can’t work through it, everybody else does. All those underneath guys, all those first and second match guys, they can’t afford to say I am hurt because somebody will take their spot, so they gotta work through it."

Apart from Roman Reigns, fans are hoping that Jey Uso returns to WWE. However, the company has already moved Jey Uso to the alumni section of their website.

