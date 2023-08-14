Update on Roman Reigns' injury - Reports

There has been an update regarding the rumored injury to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso battled Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit in a Tribal Combat match. Not only was Reigns' title on the line, but his role as The Tribal Chief was also up for grabs as well. Jey Uso seemingly had the match won, but a masked man interfered.

It was revealed to be Jimmy Uso, who explained to Jey that he was worried about losing his brother if he became The Tribal Chief on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. Jey responded with a Superkick to Jimmy Uso's face before claiming that he is leaving WWE while exiting through the crowd.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Roman Reigns is currently not expected to miss any of his scheduled dates due to injury as of this moment, but that could change in the future. Fightful also noted that they were told that the injury Reigns is dealing with is not a back issue as it was rumored to be.

WWE veteran comments on the rumored injury to Roman Reigns

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns potentially suffering an injury at SummerSlam.

Despite the rumored injury, Reigns was present at this past Friday's episode of SmackDown and attempted to turn Jimmy Uso into his new "right-hand man" in The Bloodline. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that Reigns has been hurt before and that wrestlers sometimes have to work through injuries.

"He’s been hurt before. If you’re in the wrestling business, you gotta work through these injuries. If every time you get hurt, you say, ‘Oh I can’t go,’ you tell them that a couple of times, they’ll let you go. Because you’re not hurt that bad and if you can’t work through it, everybody else does. All those underneath guys, all those first and second match guys, they can’t afford to say I am hurt because somebody will take their spot, so they gotta work through it." [15:54 - 16:25]

You can check out the full episode in the video below:

Roman Reigns has been able to overcome every obstacle in his way so far to remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Only time will tell which superstar challenges The Head of the Table next on SmackDown.

Did you enjoy the Tribal Combat match at WWE SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out Kevin Nash's special message to Shawn Michaels right here