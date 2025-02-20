Jimmy Uso to get back with major WWE Superstar after almost a year on SmackDown this week? Possibility analyzed

Jimmy Uso missed the opportunity to qualify for the Elimination Chamber after losing a Triple Threat Match to LA Knight and Drew McIntyre, with The Scottish Warrior ultimately securing his spot in the Chamber for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

As his feud with the former World Heavyweight Champion continues, Jimmy Uso could get involved in another rivalry that is expected to kick off on the blue brand. The one between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

Fatu has been disappointed with Sikoa after the latter's loss to Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat, which cost him the Ula Fala. Things worsened last Friday on SmackDown when Solo came to the aid of Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga but accidentally hit Tonga, costing Jacob Fatu the victory in the Elimination Chamber Qualifier against Braun Strowman and Damian Priest.

Ad

Trending

Thus, the expectation is that Jacob Fatu will snap at some point, either this week on SmackDown or heading into WrestleMania, and turn on Solo Sikoa with the help of Tama Tonga.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

On that occasion, Jimmy Uso could come to Solo's aid and save him from Jacob and Tama, with Sikoa turning babyface and going after Fatu. This plan makes sense for WWE Creative, as WrestleVotes reported that the expectation is Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu will collide at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

And with Jimmy Uso lacking a clear path for 'Mania, he could get involved in the feud as well, which would likely lead to Solo reuniting with the OG Bloodline in the future, this time as a face.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE legend sends advice to Jimmy Uso

Unlike his brother Jey Uso, who has momentum on his side as the Royal Rumble winner and will have a title opportunity at WrestleMania 41, Jimmy is still searching for the storyline that will allow him to earn his first singles title in his WWE career.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso recently received advice from WWE legend Rikishi, who told the former Tag Team Champion during an episode of his Off The Top podcast that he has to continue working hard.

Ad

"My thing is to continue to lead, continue to take care of himself and be stay healthy… He’s still in good spirits, happy to be able to embrace this time with the new family members that are up underneath this tree. So his work is still not done. He still has people to be there for, families, and to be able to lead the newcomers that are coming through the bloodline," Rikishi said. [H/T 411 Mania]

That said, it remains to be seen what the plan is for Jimmy Uso heading into WrestleMania 41 and whether he will receive a title opportunity at the Showcase of the Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback