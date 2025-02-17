Cody Rhodes set for major Bloodline twist at WrestleMania 41, says Rikishi

WWE legend Rikishi recently gave his thoughts on a possible major twist in the Bloodline storyline involving Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare is once again involved in a feud with The Bloodline.

Ad

On the February 7, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes teamed up with Jey Uso to lock horns with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, which ultimately ended in The American Nightmare and The Yeet Master's favor. However, before the show ended, Solo Sikoa made his surprise return to take Rhodes out with a Samoan Spike. This was Sikoa's second appearance since his loss to Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix debut in January.

Ad

Trending

During a recent edition of the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his son, Solo Sikoa's massive return. The Samoan Stinker said that he believed that Sikoa had some unfinished business with Cody Rhodes.

Rikishi also mentioned a major Bloodline twist where Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes could start a feud once again, and it could culminate at WrestleMania 41.

"Well, it sounds like Solo's got some unfinished business with Cody Rhodes. You know all things lead to WrestleMania and I feel like it's a good time for Solo to come back. Now what's to happen, I'm sure there's got to be some type of receipt or drama between Cody and Solo, but we'll see how that goes," he said. [From 13:45 - 14:13]

Ad

Check out the podcast below:

Ad

Although Rikishi talked about a potential clash between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 41, it seems highly unlikely as Sikoa has not qualified for the Elimination Chamber Match.

Currently, five names have qualified for the event, including CM Punk, John Cena, Damian Priest, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre. The sixth man will be revealed on the upcoming edition of RAW, where Seth Rollins is set to face Finn Balor. It will be interesting to see who will win the chamber to challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at this year's Show of Shows.

Ad

Former WWE writer believes Solo Sikoa will feud with his Bloodline teammate Jacob Fatu

Tensions have been rising between The Bloodline since Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix debut. During a recent podcast on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' YouTube channel, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he believed the Triple H-led creative team would book a feud between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, similar to what the company did with Reigns and Sikoa.

Ad

"They're gonna run the same Solo-Fatu play that they ran with Roman and Solo. They're gonna run the same exact play where now Solo is going to be the babyface because that's what they do," he said.

Ad

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Bloodline storyline going forward.

Please credit the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback