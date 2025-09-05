Jimmy Uso to introduce Bron Breakker's neutralizer after injury to Jey Uso? Chances explored

During the closing moments of this week's WWE RAW, Jimmy Uso saved his twin brother, Jey Uso, from a two-on-one attack by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The YEET Master had teamed up with LA Knight to take on the heel duo in the main event, where Breakker pinned Jey to secure the win for his team. However, even after the bout was over, The Vision members continued their attack on the babyfaces.

Jey got the worst of this exchange, receiving a Spear from Breakker followed by a Tsunami from Reed. Before the heel duo could do any more damage to The YEET Master, Jimmy Uso stormed out with a steel chair, forcing them to retreat. That said, given how much punishment he has endured in the last couple of weeks, it is unlikely that Jey Uso is one hundred percent.

Therefore, Big Jim could be at risk of being outnumbered by The Vision. To counter that, Jimmy could introduce Jacob Fatu to join the fight against the villainous faction. The Samoan Werewolf is the perfect candidate to neutralize the threat posed by the heel group, especially Bron Breakker.

Jimmy previously provided backup to Jacob Fatu against Solo Sikoa's faction on SmackDown. With Big Jim now seemingly in need of help, The Samoan Werewolf could follow him to RAW to battle The Vision. That said, this is just speculation for now.

WWE has previously teased Bron Breakker vs. Jacob Fatu

If the abovementioned scenario plays out, it won't be the first interaction between The Samoan Werewolf and The Dog of WWE. On the October 21, 2024, episode of RAW, Bron Breakker won back the Intercontinental Championship from Jey Uso. However, during the match, the new Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) got involved.

Amid the chaos, Breakker had an intense staredown with The Samoan Werewolf, igniting a loud reaction from the audience. Even though there was no physicality between them, just a tease of the two heavy hitters locking horns had fans excited.

Bron Breakker discussed this interaction with Jacob Fatu in an interview, stating that it could be a future WrestleMania match. The two then had another face-off during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

While both superstars were heels then, the dynamic has shifted now. Jacob has turned babyface, and Breakker has become a supervillain after joining The Vision. Therefore, The Samoan Werewolf could challenge and even put an end to The Dog of WWE's ever-growing dominance on Monday Night RAW. However, it is mere conjecture at this point.

