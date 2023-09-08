Jimmy Uso new WWE theme song full lyrics

Wrestling fans can’t seem to get enough of Jimmy Uso’s new WWE theme song. The one-half of The Usos debuted his new entrance music on the September 1, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

For those wondering what the lyrics of Jimmy Uso’s new WWE theme song are, a Twitter account recently posted a cleaner version of the song. The theme is called “In the Past” and sampled some elements from Roman Reigns’ current theme song.

Fans can listen to the song below:

It is worth mentioning that Jey Uso debuted a new theme music during his return to WWE at Payback. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion was traded for RAW by Cody Rhodes, who made the blockbuster announcement at the September 2 Premium Live Event.

The Usos have been given new themes as part of their solo run. The twins are expected to be kept separate from each other, for now. Their last interaction was on SmackDown in August, when Jey took out Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy all by himself.

Jimmy Uso returned to the blue brand last week to kick off a feud with AJ Styles and The O.C. He cost The Phenomenal One his match against Solo in the main event of SmackDown. Jimmy then confirmed his allegiance to The Bloodline as the show went off the air.

Jimmy Uso will battle AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown this week

WWE announced the other day that Styles will get his match against Jimmy Uso on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The two superstars had gotten physical during their backstage interaction last Friday on the blue brand.

Styles laid out Jimmy with a right hand, but was caught off guard by The Bloodline’s Enforcer, who told Jimmy he wasn’t out of the faction until they wanted him gone. Jimmy told his younger brother nobody can tell him what to do.

He would return in the main event to help Sikoa get the win over AJ Styles. It remains to be seen if Styles will get his revenge on WWE SmackDown this week.

