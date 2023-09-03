Major plans for Jimmy Uso exposed on WWE SmackDown? Possible reason for new theme song

Jimmy Uso debuted a new theme song on last week's episode of SmackDown, leaving fans astounded. Now with the debut of Jey Uso on RAW, the WWE Universe has been wondering if the new tune is a sign of big things to come for 'Main Event' Jimmy Uso on the blue brand.

One of the reasons WWE gave him a new theme song could be that the company seemingly has plans to push Jimmy Uso as a singles superstar on the main roster in the forseeable future.

Throughout his career, Jimmy has been working alonside his brother as a tag team. Following the explosion of The Bloodline and the turmoil around The Usos, the company found an opening for the first time in years to push him as an individual superstar.

Another prominent reason could be that WWE is planning a huge match between The Uso brothers. Therefore, the company wants to build Jimmy Uso into a prominent star before heading into the potential marquee bout. A new theme song would give him an individual identity and elevate his status.

Jey Uso has already established himself as a singles superstar from his feud against Roman Reigns. Therefore, WWE is possibly building Jimmy into a mainevent-level star similar to his brother and his new theme song personifies that.

WWE seemingly cooking up Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso

The Bloodline saga has been on a break for the last couple of days, and it looks like WWE has put an halt to it. However, the company is seemingly cooking up long-term storylines for The Usos, which could culminate at The Showcase of the Immortals.

While Jimmy Uso received a new theme song last week on SmackDown, Jey Uso made his shocking return to RAW at Payback with a revamped theme song.

This looks like a subtle hint that WWE is possibly cooking up a brother vs. brother match at WrestleMania 40. Quite possibly, the company is avoiding a confrontation between The Uso brothers at this point.

With both superstars getting their individual theme songs and being on different brands, it implies that WWE will be booking them as main event stars on their respective brands ahead of their marquee bout.

The company will possibly push both superstars in their singles run before Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso finally cross paths. This is a match that is destined to happen, and Philadelphia looks like the perfect venue.

Would you like to see the Usos implode at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

