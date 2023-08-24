Jimmy Uso to reconcile with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown? What to expect this week

Jimmy Uso is scheduled to make an appearance on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, as announced by Paul Heyman last week on RAW. This would mark Jimmy's first appearance since Jey Uso "quit" WWE. The absence of Roman Reigns from WWE television has heightened anticipation for Jimmy's return.

Speculation is rife that Jimmy might reconcile with The Tribal Chief during Friday's show. They could again join forces to tackle a potential common enemy in the form of Jey Uso. To provide context, on the August 11, 2023, episode of SmackDown, Jey Uso engaged in a heated confrontation with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso, culminating in an attack.

At SummerSlam 2023, Jimmy Uso played a significant role in safeguarding The Tribal Chief's title reign by assaulting his twin. The announcement of Jimmy's return by Paul Heyman lends credence to the notion that a segment featuring Jimmy, Heyman, and Solo Sikoa could transpire on the blue show.

Given Jey Uso's current absence from WWE television, it's plausible that the next chapter of Jimmy's storyline will be initiated through this segment.

The program can head in two different directions from this point onward. Jimmy might enter into a feud against The Enforcer. Alternatively, he might reunite with The Bloodline to initiate rivalries against prominent babyface figures on the blue brand, such as Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, and others.

When is Jimmy Uso likely to have a match against Jey Uso?

The clash between the Samoan twins seems inevitable after Jimmy's betrayal. However, the absence of the former Right Hand Man has raised questions about when this showdown could unfold. While there are no official reports about their imminent bout, they could lock horns at Fastlane 2023.

The potential feud might extend all the way to WrestleMania 40 next year. Jimmy's impending appearance on the blue brand could set the stage for a match between him and a babyface star at Payback. Reigns' former Right Hand Man could interfere in the bout, costing his twin the victory and mirroring Jimmy's actions at SummerSlam. This might intensify their budding feud in the coming months.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso are yet to face each other in WWE

Given the high anticipation levels among fans for their clash, it's also possible that Jimmy and Jey could engage in a series of matches rather than a single encounter.

