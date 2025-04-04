Jimmy Uso to be replaced by 34-year-old former AEW star on SmackDown following his injury? Possibility explored

The latest episode of RAW was a nightmare for Jimmy Uso as he fell prey to Gunther's wrath. The Ring General unleashed a merciless attack on him, leaving him bloody. However, before heading to RAW, Big Jim was involved in the United States Championship picture on SmackDown. Now that he is potentially injured, a 34-year-old star could take his spot.

Nick Aldis could replace Jimmy Uso with Rey Fenix in the title picture tonight on SmackDown. The former AEW star was recently released from All Elite Wrestling and was quickly signed by WWE. The luchador will make his much-awaited debut tonight on the show. With all eyes on him, there is a good chance he will make a huge impact in his first appearance.

In a backstage segment, Aldis might reveal that he had originally planned a singles match between Jimmy Uso and Andrade for a United States Title opportunity at WrestleMania. However, with Jimmy likely injured, the General Manager could shake things up by teasing a mystery opponent against El Idolo. This replacement could later be revealed as a debuting Rey Fenix.

There is a good possibility of it happening, as it was reported that Fenix would be feuding with Andrade upon his debut in WWE. Such a setup would be the perfect way to start a storyline between the two stars on SmackDown. Besides, a potential win in his first match in WWE could be a great introduction for the 34-year-old star ahead of WrestleMania 41.

However, this is entirely speculation, and nothing can be said for sure. Only time will tell what the future holds for Jimmy Uso, especially after what transpired on RAW.

Jimmy Uso to help Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41?

Jimmy Uso instantly became the focal point of the story between Jey Uso and Gunther in just two weeks. The YEET Master is now fired up to exact revenge, but the Ring General is too big of a threat to overcome. There is a good possibility that Jimmy could show up at WrestleMania to help his brother.

During the closing sequence of Jey vs. Gunther, Big Jim could step in to give his brother the edge he needs to end the Imperium leader's reign. The 39-year-old could emerge from the shadows to distract the champion. It might be just enough for Main Event Jey to turn the tables and pull off the biggest win of his career.

Following the win, both Jimmy and Jey Uso could celebrate under the bright lights of Las Vegas in what would be a historic moment. The Ring General has already tried to end Jimmy Uso's career. Therefore, it could be Jey's way of getting revenge on the Austrian powerhouse.

The anticipation around this rivalry has been building with each passing day. It will be quite interesting to see whether Jey Uso manages to put an end to Gunther's title reign at WrestleMania 41.

