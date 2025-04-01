Jey Uso to add a stipulation to his WrestleMania match vs. Gunther that may risk his future? Potential explored

The latest episode of RAW was no less than a nightmare for Jey Uso. He saw his brother Jimmy Uso getting annihilated at the hands of Gunther and could do nothing but watch it happen helplessly. After what transpired on RAW, the desire for revenge will most likely be burning within him. He could make a bold declaration next week, ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Consumed in rage, the YEET Master could deliver an intense promo on RAW, unleashing a verbal tirade against Gunther. In a shocking turn of events, he could put forth a huge stipulation before the champion that may risk his future. Jey Uso could state that if he loses to The Ring General at 'Mania, he would never challenge for the world title in his career again.

A major reason why Uso could do that is due to his history with the Austrian star. The 39-year-old has fought the Imperium leader thrice and been defeated every single time. The YEET Master succumbed to the pressure of every world title opportunity he has received so far, and another defeat at the hands of Gunther on a stage like WrestleMania could completely crush his pride and momentum.

Besides, Jey Uso has been receiving criticism ever since he won the Men's Royal Rumble, with many believing he is not world title material. Therefore, he could pledge to prove his potential in Las Vegas. However, he might boldly declare that WrestleMania 41 will be his last shot at the World Heavyweight Championship and that he will never compete for it again if he loses.

Well, the addition of such a stipulation would take this feud to a whole new level. However, this is entirely speculation at this point.

Jey Uso to give Gunther a dose of his own medicine at WrestleMania 41?

Fans saw a whole new side of Gunther this week as the latter absolutely decimated Jimmy Uso in the ring. The Ring General took things to the extreme by making the former Tag Team Champion bleed, and the 37-year-old did not stop there.

In a gruesome display of aggression, the champion tasted Big Jim's blood and rubbed it on his own body. The shocking turn of events has added a more personal layer to the rivalry between Gunther and Jey Uso. There is a high chance that the YEET Master could seek revenge on the 37-year-old in a similar fashion.

Jey Uso could make the Imperium leader bleed during their match at WrestleMania 41. A major reason why it could happen is that WWE would make sure to give this heated rivalry a proper payoff. Currently, Jey is being booked as the biggest underdog heading into his major fight at The Show of Shows.

The OG Bloodline member giving Gunther a dose of his own medicine would mark a poetic end to their long-standing rivalry. However, it is just a potential prospect. It will be quite interesting to see whether that happens during the World Heavyweight Championship match.

