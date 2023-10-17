Jimmy Uso's WWE RAW invasion undermined popular star's current storyline - Find out how!

Jimmy Uso invaded WWE RAW in one of the most shocking turn of events on the red brand this week. The Bloodline member showed up during the closing moments of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match to cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes their titles.

Jimmy’s shocking appearance is seen to undermine a popular storyline on WWE television. The storyline in question involves Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The pair were separated after the Prizefighter was traded for Jey by new SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Since Jimmy Uso, who’s exclusive to SmackDown, showed up on RAW without any apparent consequences, Kevin Owens might do the same in order to help Sami Zayn whenever he needs him and vice versa.

The whole situation seems to undermine the effectiveness of the 2023 WWE Draft as well. The draft event was held with the intent to give RAW and SmackDown their exclusive rosters as well as championships – except for the men's and women's tag team titles.

It is possible that Nick Aldis could bar SmackDown stars from appearing on RAW except for brand cross-over matches as a direct consequence of Jimmy Uso’s actions this week. Fans might have to wait until SmackDown to find out what the new GM will have to say about Jimmy’s invasion.

Did Rhea Ripley arrange Jimmy Uso’s arrival on WWE RAW? Looking at the clue

Rhea Ripley got Damian Priest and Finn Balor their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship rematch against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW this week. Mami was seen telling Balor and Priest she had to make a phone call before the big match.

The phone call might’ve been to Paul Heyman to send in the cavalry in the form of Jimmy Uso. Jimmy’s actions also seem to confirm that The Bloodline and The Judgment Day are working together just two weeks after Mami discussed business with the Wiseman.

All these questions might be answered on SmackDown this week.