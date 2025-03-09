Jimmy Uso to walk away from WWE for a while after what went down on SmackDown this week? Exploring potential direction

Over the past few weeks, Jimmy Uso and Drew McIntyre have engaged in numerous altercations in WWE. During this week's SmackDown, the OG Bloodline member locked horns with The Scottish Warrior but failed to emerge victorious. McIntyre defeated Jimmy after taking him out with a Claymore.

Ad

After the loss, Jimmy Uso might decide to walk away from WWE for a while. The former Tag Team Champion suffered a massive defeat just before WrestleMania 41, which seemingly left him directionless. Big Jim is not involved in a major storyline at the moment and might miss WrestleMania 41.

Jimmy might be frustrated with not having a clear path to WWE's biggest show of the year. Hence, he could decide to take a break from the Triple H-led promotion. This angle could allow the creative team to justify Big Jim's absence from The Showcase of the Immortals if they fail to book him in a match.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Previously, superstars have expressed their displeasure with being directionless on the Road to 'Mania. With Jimmy not having a clear path, he could decide to go on hiatus. As of now, there are no reports concerning World Wrestling Entertainment's plans for Big Jim at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

It remains to be seen how things unfold in the coming weeks and how the creative team books Jimmy Uso following his loss against Drew McIntyre.

Ad

Jimmy Uso's potential opponent if he is booked for WWE WrestleMania 41

In case WWE decides to book Jimmy Uso for WrestleMania 41, his opponent could be LA Knight. The Megastar recently won the United States Championship by dethroning Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown. Knight aims to restore the prestige of the United States Title with his reign.

The Megastar could be booked in a multi-man match at The Shows of the Shows. If this happens, Jimmy Uso could be one of his challengers. A few weeks ago, the Stamford-based promotion seemingly dropped hints about Big Jim's inclusion in the United States Title storyline.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Jimmy could pursue the United States Title on the Road to WrestleMania 41. This could allow him to feature in a notable bout at the mega event in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback