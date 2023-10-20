Jimmy vs. Jey Uso to finally happen at WWE Crown Jewel? Exploring the chances

WWE teased Jimmy vs. Jey Uso this past Monday on RAW when the former cost his twin and Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day. The superkick to Jey allowed Finn Balor to pin him for the titles.

Fans might wonder if the angle will lead to Jimmy vs. Jey Uso at WWE Crown Jewel. It probably won’t because the match is heavily rumored to take place at WrestleMania 40. With that said, Triple H can potentially book the brothers against each other in a multi-man match at Crown Jewel 2023.

It is possible fans could see The Judgment Day defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a triple threat tag team match at the November 4th premium live event.

It is worth mentioning that the American Nightmare and Main Event Jey can exercise their rematch clause against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Rhodes and Uso had won the titles at Fastlane but dropped them to Balor and Jey just after two weeks.

The pair had two successful tag team title defenses on television. After Fastlane, the first defense pitted them against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on the RAW. The second and final successful televised defense came against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller last week on SmackDown.

Did Rhea Ripley set Jey Uso up on WWE RAW? Looking at the clue

Rhea Ripley made a call before The Judgment Day’s tag team title rematch against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Mami might’ve called Paul Heyman to send Jimmy Uso to RAW to cost his twin brother the tag team title match.

It is also possible that Jimmy Uso’s invasion of RAW might’ve come on Roman Reigns’ order. The Tribal Chief was not happy with Rhodes and Uso working SmackDown as tag team champions. He also confronted the pair after their title defense against Theory and Waller.

It remains to be seen what Roman Reigns will have in store for fans this week on SmackDown.

