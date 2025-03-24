John Cena to ally with record-breaking WWE champion on RAW? Analyzing major repercussions for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, John Cena is set to make another appearance on the red brand. Fans witnessed a heartbreaking promo from the Franchise Player last week when he announced his breakup with the WWE Universe. However, an appearance from John Cena on the Netflix show opens endless possibilities to unfold.

One of the outcomes could be that the 16x World Champion might surprisingly emerge as the mystery tag team partner of record-breaking Tag Team Champion Jey Uso. For those who might not know, the YEET Master is set to lock horns against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in tonight's show but the partner for the Samoan Twin is still mysterious.

This sparks the chances that the Franchise Player might out from nowhere emerge as the ally for Jey Uso and could aid him in this battle. The rationale why Cena might choose to aid the YEET Master despite being a heel star is to put some emotional pressure on Cody Rhodes.

Both Rhodes and Jey Uso hold a great bond of friendship and even won the Tag Team Titles together. This happened when Jey initially left The Bloodline and moved to RAW. So, by "aiding" the YEET Master, the Franchise Player shows how close he can get to Rhodes's friends which might put Cody under emotional stress.

These mind games will also help the Cenation Leader to get an advantage over the Undisputed WWE Champion at Showcase of Immortals. However, the scenario of Cena and Jey teaming up in tonight's show is unlikely to take place.

Meanwhile, if it unfolds then it will indeed bring a major development in the whole storyline ahead of WrestleMania 41.

What John Cena is expected to do upon his appearance in tonight's show?

WWE is promoting the appearance of John Cena in a similar manner to last week by stating how Cena and Rhodes will be under the same roof in tonight's RAW. This hints that fans might witness a confrontation segment between these two stars.

The Stamford-based promotion will set up this segment to ignite more interest among fans for the Undisputed WWE Championship match at Shows of the Shows.

Also, as we are inching towards WrestleMania 41, the verbal heat could probably turn into a heated physical altercation in tonight's show. Overall, tonight's edition of the Red brand is surely an interesting show to watch, especially when John Cena will make his presence felt.

