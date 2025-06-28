John Cena to announce he is retiring early and leave WWE after Night of Champions 2025? Exploring the possibility

John Cena is set to battle CM Punk one last time for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions. Only a few months have left before his retirement tour officially comes to an end. Therefore, fans have been enjoying every bit of it. However, the Cenation Leader could shock the world this weekend by deciding to leave WWE early.

The 48-year-old could walk away from the company after Night of Champions. The rivalry between Cena and Punk has been rooted in" their deep-seated history. Both superstars have been recreating moments from their past. Last week on SmackDown, The Last Real Champion recreated the infamous "Pipebomb," while this week CM Punk came out with his version of the Thuganomics.

The same trend could continue at Night of Champions. John Cena could defeat The Second City Saint and leave the company with the Undisputed WWE Championship. He could walk from WWE with the title, similar to what Punk did after defeating Cena at Money in the Bank 2011. This could be a poetic way to end their iconic rivalry that would be remembered for ages.

Besides, the Cenation Leader vowed to ruin wrestling, and his early retirement and departure from the company with the championship would validate his words. In the aftermath of this, WWE could be forced to renegotiate with John Cena just in time for SummerSlam.

Whatever is discussed above could happen as part of the storyline, which will add a whole new layer to Cena's farewell tour.

However, this is purely speculative at present. It will be interesting to see whether WWE decides to showcase such an angle at Night of Champions.

John Cena to lose the Undisputed WWE Title at SummerSlam?

Ever since winning the Undisputed WWE Championship, John Cena has been on a red-hot momentum. However, the clock could be ticking on his title reign as his days as champion may be numbered. The Cenation Leader could lose the coveted title at SummerSlam this year.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will battle in the final match of the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions. There is a possibility that Rhodes could win this match and go on to face Cena at The Biggest Party of the Summer. And if he does, there is no chance that he would lose to the WWE legend again.

Another loss would deal a huge blow to Cena's pride and momentum. The company could look to give The American Nightmare a decisive victory over John Cena this time. Therefore, the 48-year-old is likely to lose the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

It will be interesting to see how things shape up at Night of Champions. Will Rhodes get a shot at Cena, or does Triple H have different plans in mind? Only time will tell.

