John Cena to appear on SmackDown following heel turn and attack fan favorite WWE star? Exploring why it's potentially not Cody Rhodes

The WWE Universe was shocked at the Elimination Chamber, as John Cena turned heel. That's right, The Leader of the Cenation has joined the dark side for the first time in the last two decades. Following his heel turn, he could make an appearance on SmackDown. However, he may choose not to attack Cody Rhodes, as he may want to save the beatdown for WrestleMania. Instead, John could go after another fan favorite WWE Superstar.

The speculation has everything to do with a recent Instagram post from fan-favorite Superstar R-Truth. The 53-year-old, who claims to have been a fan of John Cena since his childhood, took to social media to post a picture of his hero attacking Cody Rhodes, claiming it was AI-generated.

Taking this into consideration, should Cena make his presence felt on the upcoming edition of SmackDown, he could have a hilarious confrontation with R-Truth. The former 24/7 Champion could join the Hollywood megastar in the middle of the ring and claim he does not believe that his 'childhood hero' is the "bad guy!" At first, Cena might play along, but his demeanor could soon change, and he could subsequently launch an attack on Truth with a scowl on his face.

He could even berate R-Truth for stealing his moves and gaining fame at his expense. However, at the end of the day, this is just speculation. There is no telling if Cena will be on this week's SmackDown or if he will attack R-Truth.

John Cena indirectly opened up about his heel turn

Fans are still waiting to hear from John Cena about his heel turn. At the post-Elimination Chamber press conference, the 16-time World Champion refused to answer any questions, simply dropping the mic and walking away. However, he recently opened up about his heel turn, but in an indirect fashion.

Taking to Instagram, Cena posted a picture, as is the norm for him on the platform. He shared a screenshot from the iconic Batman: Dark Knight movie. The picture was from the scene where Harvey Dent says the infamous line, "You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain!"

Clearly, The Franchise Player has fully embraced this heel persona and is ready to do whatever it takes, so long as he leaves WrestleMania 41 a record-breaking, 17-time World Champion.

