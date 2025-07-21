John Cena to back out of his match against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam? How it is possible

John Cena’s Retirement Tour is nearing its end, and the Franchise Player is gradually becoming part of some major feuds. The Undisputed WWE Champion is currently scheduled to defend his title against the King of the Ring tournament winner, Cody Rhodes, at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Both men faced each other at WrestleMania 41 when Cena received help from Travis Scott to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. Their match at SummerSlam is fairly a rematch from The Grandest Stage of Them All, where The American Nightmare will look to reclaim the gold he lost after Scott's interference.John Cena and Cody Rhodes came face to face for the first time in a long while ahead of their SummerSlam match on SmackDown last week. Both men were set to sign the contract for their match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Although the contract is now signed, John Cena might back out of the match.After The American Nightmare signed the contract, Cena announced that he was going to miss WWE SummerSlam due to emotional exhaustion caused by his busy schedule. The star revealed he was set to film an upcoming movie with Netflix, which was the reason for his exhaustion, and he wanted to miss the premium live event. However, Rhodes then attacked Cena, forcing him to sign the contract to make the match official.Although the contract is signed, NXT’s Luca Crusifino took to social media to suggest that a contract signed by an unconscious person is not valid. This could be the point Cena could use to get out of his match at SummerSlam, and Cody Rhodes won’t be able to force him this time. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for both top stars next.A former WWE employee didn’t like the contract signing segment between John Cena and Cody RhodesWhile the contract signing segment on SmackDown has been making headlines all around the world lately, former WWE writer Vince Russo, in a recent episode of BroDown, said that he didn’t like the segment because it didn’t make any sense.&quot;They're not even paying attention to what they're writing. They're not even paying attention because when something happens, something has to come out of it. You know, it needs to make sense in some way, shape, or form. Even when we get to the end of the show, that they're looking for something, but the something doesn't make any sense. All of a sudden, bro, throughout this whole run, Cena is afraid of Cody now. I mean, hasn't been phased by him, has been cocky, has been a heel, but now he's trying to back out of a match. Like, how'd that happen?&quot; Russo said. [15:44 onwards]John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes is currently scheduled for SummerSlam, and it remains to be seen how things unfold next.