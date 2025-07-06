John Cena to become a 30-time WWE champion in 57 days? How it is possible

John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship reign has been a must-see, with stars like Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and CM Punk trying to dethrone him. However, there might be a chance he will add another title to his legendary resume.

Ad

Over the course of his legendary career, John Cena has won a total of 29 titles, out of which 17 titles were World Championships. With that said, he has never won the Intercontinental Championship, which has stopped him from calling himself a Grand Slam Champion in WWE. However, the company might be planning to book him as the Intercontinental Champion very soon.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Current IC Champion Dominik Mysterio recently announced he isn't cleared to compete, thus postponing his title defense against the #1 contender, AJ Styles. Recent reports, however, suggest their match may take place at SummerSlam 2025. That means in just a few weeks, The Phenomenal One could dethrone Dominik and become the new champion.

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Considering the legendary rivalry between John Cena and AJ Styles from 2016-17, the company will likely book them against each other at some point in the ongoing Cena's Retirement Tour. If Styles wins the IC Championship soon enough, he could battle Cena in a title unification match at WWE Clash in Paris, a place where he receives overwhelming praise from the audience. The Never Seen Seventeen could become the new Intercontinental Champion in France to complete an astounding total of 30 championships in his WWE career.

Ad

While this scenario might have decent chances of materializing, fans must note that this scenario is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed.

What if John Cena loses to Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2025?

Expand Tweet

Ad

While The Cenation Leader has always managed to overcome the odds, including reverting to evil ways to win matches, he might fail to do so against The American Nightmare at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

If that happens, he could finally turn babyface again to embrace the love fans offer him all over the world. His dream of being the Last Real Champion and retiring with the Undisputed WWE Championship will fade away. On the good side, he could continue to feud with heels like The Miz, Rusev, and Seth Rollins and potentially become the Intercontinental Champion as a babyface.

The last few months of John Cena's WWE career will be an emotional ride, to say the least.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jitesh Puri Jitesh Puri is a content writer who joined Sportskeeda in 2018 and has written hundreds of articles about WWE. His articles provide answers to some of the most asked questions related to professional wrestling. He covers news, rumors, and lists as well.

He is also an Engineering student, a YouTube creator, a standup comedian, and a passionate video editor.

For enquiries and suggestions: [email protected] Know More