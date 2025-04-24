  • home icon
  John Cena to become a double champion by challenging for another title post-WrestleMania? Exploring the possibility

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Apr 24, 2025 14:40 GMT
John Cena
John Cena [Image Credit: WWE.com]

John Cena made history at WrestleMania 41 by becoming a 17-time World Champion. It was a historic moment that truly solidified his status as the greatest of all time. However, The Cenation Leader might not be done just yet. Given his red-hot momentum, Cena could be planning to become a double champion to immortalize his legacy in WWE.

The Franchise Player could challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship down the line. Although the WWE legend has achieved everything, the IC Title is the only thing that has eluded him throughout his career. Therefore, John Cena could be looking to accomplish that and become a Grand Slam Champion before hanging up his boots.

This perfectly aligns with his motto of ruining wrestling forever. The Hollywood star could hold both championships hostage and he may barely defend the Intercontinental Championship. Cena could also talk about taking both titles away when he retires this year. As wild and interesting as it may sound, the possibility of it happening is relatively low.

Dominik Mysterio recently won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. The fans are heavily interested in seeing him have an incredible run as champion. Therefore, WWE might be planning to keep the title on him for a while. Taking it away at this juncture would look redundant, deflating Mysterio's red-hot momentum.

Plus, with John Cena only having 27 dates left on his farewell tour, it is unlikely WWE would commit to a full program between him and Dominik Mysterio with such a limited schedule. That said, it is going to be interesting how Cena's farewell tour unfolds from here on.

John Cena to retire with the Undisputed WWE Championship?

John Cena has made it clear that he plans to destroy everything fans love about professional wrestling. His fancy entrances are gone, his love for the fans is gone, and he also wants to take the Undisputed WWE Championship with him when he ends his in-ring career..

Since then, fans have been wondering whether The Cenation Leader will actually retire with the title around his waist. Although interesting, it is highly unlikely to happen. The company showcases the Undisputed WWE Championship title as a sacred prize in sports entertainment, given its rich legacy and history.

Hence, retiring that championship looks implausible. However, this could all be a setup to raise the stakes for John Cena's final match. The Cenation Leader might drop the Undisputed WWE Championship to the next big babyface of WWE, potentially Cody Rhodes, in December this year.

That could be the final match of The Franchise Player, where he passes the torch to the industry's current face before walking into the shadows. It will be interesting to see how things shape up for Cena as the reigning champion.

