John Cena to have blockbuster dream match against absent 28-year-old megastar? WWE may have already planned for it!

John Cena's return to WWE has rejuvenated the world of pro wrestling yet again, bringing back exhilaration among the fans. It has also opened the prospect of many dream matches for the Cenation Leader.

One such bout that has always enticed fans is John Cena vs. Logan Paul. WWE had plans to feature this blockbuster match at WrestleMania 39, but it didn't come to fruition. Moreover, WrestleVotes later reported that this match was penciled in for SummerSlam, but that didn't happen either.

With Cena returning to the company for two months, WWE could finally bring back Logan Paul, who is on hiatus, and pull the trigger on the much-anticipated bout. This is a match that has been on the books for a long time and is destined to happen at some point.

However, the match between the two looks implausible at this moment, as Logan Paul is scheduled to have a huge boxing match against Dillon Danis at The Prime Card on October 14. The Maverick is seemingly preparing for his huge upcoming fight and is on a break from WWE.

Therefore, his return to the Stamford-based promotion is unlikely at this moment. Moreover, WWE will possibly look to book this blockbuster match between Logan Paul and John Cena on a grander stage. Thus, it could very well take place at Royal Rumble or WrestleMania next year.

Will John Cena have a match at Fastlane 2023?

It is a well-known fact that Cena is no longer a full-time superstar in WWE. His return to the promotion amid his busy schedule was possible only due to the existing SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Cenation Leader will possibly stick around until WWE's next premium live event, Fastlane. Therefore, he will likely have a match at the October 7 spectacle before once again returning to his Hollywood life and other obligations.

Needless to say, if John Cena wrestles a superstar, it will only be to put him over, as this has been his tradition in recent years. WWE currently has many rising talents, such as Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, LA Knight, Gunther, and Cody Rhodes.

Therefore, the Cenation Leader can face any of these superstars to put them over and catapult their careers. Knight and Waller are currently the rumored names who could be involved in a program with Cena at Fastlane.

WWE is currently high on these two superstars, and John Cena could play the role of a catalyst to elevate either of them before leaving the promotion after his two-month excursion in WWE.

