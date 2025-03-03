John Cena to brutally injure 53-year-old WWE legend on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

John Cena stunned the WWE Universe by turning heel and aligning with The Rock at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. He brutally assaulted the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

Ad

The Cenation Leader won the Elimination Chamber match and will main event WrestleMania 41 against the American Nightmare, with the goal of claiming a record-breaking 17th World Title.

John Cena could show up on SmackDown in March as the Road to WrestleMania continues and address his actions at the Elimination Chamber. At the same time, he could try to make another statement by attacking and injuring a WWE veteran, R-Truth, who is also his biggest fan.

Ad

Trending

R-Truth could have a segment with The Cenation Leader, either in the ring or backstage, discussing his actions in Toronto. Cena could then attack and injure the 53-year-old star, confirming his heel turn and making an example out of the veteran.

Cena is expected to appear on both RAW and SmackDown during the Road to WrestleMania in March. This will not happen soon. Instead, he will make his WWE return starting in mid-March.

Ad

Ad

Triple H addresses John Cena's heel turn

The WWE boss spoke with the media after the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and admitted he was stunned by John Cena's heel turn.

“I’ve been fortunate to be around many of they biggest things in this business in the last, say, 30 years. I don’t know if I’ve ever felt a more powerful moment in the entirety of John Cena’s career, being the one guy that you never really saw…you just, you didn’t see this coming," Triple H said. [h/t ITR Wrestling]

Ad

The question now is what is next for Cena and how WWE Creative will build this feud, as Cody Rhodes will be out for revenge for what happened Saturday night in Toronto.

What’s more important is how CM Punk, who missed his final opportunity to main event WrestleMania, will react, and whether he will use his Paul Heyman favor to secure a title shot at WrestleMania 41, regardless of whether it will be against Jey Uso and Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship or Cena and Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.