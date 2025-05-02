  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Crown Jewel 2024
  John Cena can win another championship before retiring without losing his Undisputed WWE Title

By Subhasish Deb
Modified May 02, 2025 07:59 GMT
John Cena [Image Source: WWE Deutschland's IG]

John Cena created history at WrestleMania 41 when he won the Undisputed WWE Championship. With the coveted title around his waist, The Cenation Leader is currently at the top of the wrestling world once again. However, he may not want to stop at any cost as the 48-year-old might capture another title. Cena can win the Crown Jewel Championship later this year before retiring from the company.

WWE recently made a big announcement that Perth, Australia, will host the Crown Jewel premium live event this year on October 11. The company booked last year's event with world champions from both rosters colliding at the spectacle, with the winner crowned as the Crown Jewel Champion. There is a good possibility that fans might see the tradition continue this year in Perth.

As the Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena can face the World Heavyweight Champion for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE. If that happens, there is little chance that The Franchise Player would lose the bout. Cena will likely stand tall in the ring, raising two championships in the air against the backdrop of the pyros embellishing the arena.

The WWE veteran is heavily advertised to be part of the WWE Takeover in Perth. A major reason why John Cena can win another title is that it would make him look like an unstoppable force. Besides, it will add another huge accolade to his legendary career in his final run. The Cenation Leader walking out with two titles will also create shockwaves, setting the internet abuzz.

However, this is just speculation, and only time will tell what WWE has in store. It will be interesting to see how Cena's journey shapes up.

John Cena could retire with the Undisputed WWE Title

Ever since he won the Men's Elimination Chamber match this year, John Cena vowed that he would ruin pro wrestling. One of his main goals in that regard was to retire with the Undisputed WWE Championship. With the momentum Cena is in, fans have been wondering whether that might actually come true.

However, the chances of the WWE legend retiring with the coveted title are relatively low. The Undisputed WWE Championship is the top prize of the Stamford-based promotion, so putting its legacy to rest will look redundant, and WWE may not do that.

John Cena is therefore expected to lose his gold by the end of this year, potentially in his farewell match. He could drop the coveted title and pass the torch to any WWE Superstar before walking into the sunset.

Many believe it will be Cody Rhodes who would dethrone him, while a few think it could be any youngster like Bron Breakker. However, only time will tell who would be the one to take that title off Cena.

