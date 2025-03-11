John Cena to cement his heel turn & pull off huge swerve for Cody Rhodes on RAW next week? Potential explored

John Cena has yet to make an appearance on WWE since his shocking heel turn at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The Cenation Leader is advertised for the upcoming episode of RAW in Brussels, Belgium. But will he actually show up? Well, Cena could pull off a shocking move to troll Cody Rhodes and the WWE Universe next week, cementing his heel turn.

Ever since his farewell tour began, fans have been complaining about the 16-time world champion not appearing frequently in WWE. However, next week on RAW, Cody Rhodes could be standing in the middle of the ring waiting for his WrestleMania 41 opponent to show up. John Cena's theme song could echo in the arena with the WWE Universe standing on its feet.

To everyone's surprise, no one shows up at the ramp. In a shocking turn of events, The Cenation Leader could appear on the Titantron screen, stating that he is not in Belgium. This could leave Cody Rhodes disappointed and disgruntled. The entire arena could also erupt with a chorus of boos after realizing that the WWE legend made a fool out of them.

However, Cena could deliver a spine-chilling video message to Rhodes, stating that the clock is ticking for the latter. The Franchise Player might deliver a brief yet emphatic message to The American Nightmare, asking him to cherish the last few weeks Cody has. WWE could showcase such an angle to make John Cena receive more boos from fans heading into WrestleMania 41.

Besides, with Cena currently being a heel, he has a good opportunity to troll fans for always whining about him not showing up. It would be quite interesting if it happened. However, this is entirely speculation.

John Cena to make a huge change in his WWE gimmick upon return?

John Cena has been the torch-bearer of 'Hustle Loyalty and Respect' for the last two decades in WWE. However, his recent heel turn has opened the doors for endless possibilities. Fans can expect several changes in his current gimmick when The Cenation Leader returns to the company.

Rumors have been swirling that the WWE legend could debut a new theme song now that he is a heel. There is a very good chance of this happening. Cena's current entrance music serves the essence of his 'good guy' character, and often leaves fans jumping in excitement whenever the music hits the arena.

However, WWE might not want that to happen, especially in his feud with Cody Rhodes. Therefore a new theme song is the need of the hour. There is also a possibility that John Cena might wear a new merch upon his homecoming, a T-shirt that no longer preaches to 'never give up' or 'hustle, loyal and respectful.'

All these are only rumors and speculation at this point. It will be interesting to see how things unfold when Cena returns to WWE.

