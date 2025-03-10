John Cena's first heel merchandise revealed ahead of RAW

WWE released new merchandise for John Cena ahead of tonight's edition of RAW at Madison Square Garden in New York. The veteran won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match earlier this month, and will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April.

Ahead of tonight's show, the Stamford-based promotion released new merchandise for John Cena, with some of them showcasing his turn to the dark side. The Cenation Leader sold his soul to The Rock at Elimination Chamber, and the company made light of the heel turn in the product description for one of the new t-shirts available to purchase on the WWE Store. You can check out his new merch by clicking here.

"Lucky for your kiddo, getting their hands on this Farewell Tour 2025 Brussels T-Shirt doesn't require selling your soul to The Rock," read the product description.

The Final Boss initially attempted to convince Cody Rhodes to sell him his soul, but The American Nightmare refused the offer at the PLE earlier this month. Popular rapper Travis Scott accompanied The Final Boss, and was also involved in the segment. The 33-year-old reportedly legitimately injured Rhodes by slapping him in the face.

Vince Russo predicts John Cena will become Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently predicted that John Cena would defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 next month.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran claimed that the company would not waste Cena's heel turn by having him lose to Rhodes at The Show of Shows. He added that it took 22 years for Cena to turn heel, and suggested that Rhodes had no chance of winning at WrestleMania 41.

"He's [Cody Rhodes] not gonna win at WrestleMania. There's no way. Why are we gonna waste our time? He's not gonna win. You are gonna waste 22 years by Cody going over?" Russo predicted. [5:00 onwards]

Check out the full video below for his comments:

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Cody Rhodes would be appearing on the upcoming edition of the red brand. John Cena and The Rock have not appeared on WWE television since Elimination Chamber. It will be interesting to see what the 39-year-old has to say during tonight's show.

