John Cena to defend against former World Champion; Punk-Rollins trilogy? 5 matches that could be made official for WWE Backlash after WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 how come and gone. The event is being met with mixed reviews. Some matches and moments were all-time classics, while others have been more scrutinized.

Ad

The fun thing about professional wrestling is that the wheels never stop spinning. The RAW after WrestleMania is tonight, and from there, Backlash will take place on May 10.

There are several big bouts that could be booked, especially with such a stacked roster. Many of these potential matches could be born out of events that happened at WrestleMania or just due to results from the show.

For example, a few big winners could challenge for gold. Additionally, somebody could potentially be responsible for a shocking assault. This article will look at five matches that could be made for Backlash following WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

#5. John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena is the new Undisputed WWE Champion. That is big news, but it is even bigger because he broke the record for the most world title reigns in history. He is also in his retirement year as a pro wrestler.

Randy Orton almost missed WrestleMania. Thankfully, he had a last-minute opponent in TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry. The Viper delivered an RKO and beat the talented performer for a win.

Ad

Backlash is set to be in St. Louis, which is Randy's hometown. There is no better time for Cena and Orton to battle it out once more before John retires. John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the world title could be booked for the big show, and this would likely be their last match together.

#4. Cody Rhodes vs. Travis Scott

Cody Rhodes had a really tough night at WrestleMania Sunday. He went one-on-one with John Cena in the main event, and the Undisputed WWE Champion ultimately lost his title.

Ad

Part of the reason for his defeat was an appearance from hip hop artist Travis Scott. Scott distracted Rhodes for awhile, ultimately eating a Cross Rhodes for his trouble. That allowed Cena to hit Cody with the belt and win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Now, Cody Rhodes might want revenge. He might not get a title match against Cena, but he could go one-on-one with Travis Scott at Backlash. It has been revealed that Scott is training to wrestle, so perhaps this could be what he's training for.

Ad

#3. Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jade Cargill made history at WWE WrestleMania 41 when she went one-on-one with Naomi. It was the first time in the history of WrestleMania that two black women went one-on-one without a title on the line.

Jade won that bout. Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton went one-on-one with Charlotte Flair in a WWE Women's Championship match. Tiffany fought hard and even chipped a tooth, but in the end, she retained her title and stood tall.

Ad

Given that both women won their respective matches at WrestleMania, and both stars are on SmackDown, it would make sense for them to clash. A Women's Championship match between the pair at Backlash seems feasible and potentially even quite likely.

#2. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

Seth Rollins and CM Punk were both in the same match at WWE WrestleMania 41. The two stars fought in a Triple Threat Match that also featured The OTC himself, Roman Reigns.

Ad

The bout was incredible and all three men worked hard. In the end, though, Paul Heyman shockingly turned on both CM Punk and Roman Reigns, low blowing both men. He then aligned himself with Seth Rollins.

While Roman Reigns will probably now take time off, like he always does, CM Punk should be around and will likely seek revenge. This could lead to a match being booked at Backlash: Rollins vs. Punk III. This time, with Rollins fully heel and Paul Heyman by his side, it would be completely different.

Ad

#1. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bayley did not have a good WrestleMania weekend. The former WWE Women's Champion was found brutally assaulted backstage, which led to Adam Pearce pulling The Role Model out of the Women's Tag Team Championship match for WrestleMania.

The Role Model's replacement ended up being the returning Becky Lynch. The Man teamed up with Lyra Valkyria and not only battled but defeated the Judgment Day duo of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Many wonder who attacked Bayley. If Becky Lynch did it, this could lead to the two clashing at Backlash. If The Role Model even suspects Big Time Becks was behind it, a bout at Backlash certainly seems possible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.