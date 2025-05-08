John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and 7 current WWE stars who need one more title to become a Grand Slam Champion

John Cena and Drew McIntyre are considered two of the biggest WWE stars on the current roster. Cena is the current Undisputed WWE Champion, while McIntyre has turned himself into a top star in his second stint with the company.

However, both stars are not Grand Slam Champions, which means they are missing an accolade in their loaded resume. There have only been 31 Grand Slam Champions in history, 24 of whom are men and seven are women.

Let's look at the current stars who at least need one more title to become a Grand Slam Champion.

#1. John Cena (Intercontinental Championship)

John Cena. (Photo: WWE.com)

John Cena is considered the GOAT by WWE for all the things he has done for the company and outside of it. Cena has the record for most world titles in history with 17, but he's not yet a Grand Slam Champion.

The Cenation Leader has never won the Intercontinental Championship in his legendary career. Maybe he'll get to win it later this year as one of the possible ways to end his in-ring journey.

#2. Drew McIntyre (United States Championship)

Drew McIntyre. (Photo: WWE.com)

Still in his prime, Drew McIntyre just needs one more title to become a Grand Slam Champion, and it's the United States Championship. He has three world titles, one Intercontinental Championship reign, and is a two-time tag team champ.

Luckily for The Scottish Warrior, he has a chance to be a Grand Slam Champion at Backlash. He's in a Fatal 4-Way match with Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, and Damian Priest to determine the U.S. Champion.

#3. Sheamus (Intercontinental Championship)

Sheamus is not just one title away from being a Grand Slam Champion, but he's one title away from being the second-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. He's been chasing the Intercontinental Title for years now, but it has always eluded him.

But what is an Ultimate Grand Slam Champion? It's a Grand Slam Champion who has also won a Royal Rumble match, a Money in the Bank briefcase, and a King of the Ring tournament. The only one to ever do it in history is Edge.

#4. CM Punk (United States Championship)

CM Punk. (Photo: WWE.com)

Despite his long hiatus from WWE, CM Punk is just one United States Championship away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion. Punk accomplished a lot during his first run and could have already been a Grand Slam winner if he had never left in 2014.

The Second City Saint is all about making as much money as possible since returning, but it's hard to rule out the possibility of him winning a title. Maybe he sets it as a goal once he main events Night 2 of WrestleMania and in his final year as an active performer.

#5. Alexa Bliss (NXT Women's Championship)

Alexa Bliss. (Photo: WWE.com)

The only female superstar on this list, Alexa Bliss, just needs an NXT Women's Championship reign to be a Grand Slam winner. Bliss was never a big star in developmental and only blossomed on the main roster. In theory, Little Miss Bliss has nothing left to prove in her career.

It's also interesting to point out that the Grand Slam format for the women's division could change with the introduction of the Women's United States and Women's Intercontinental Championships.

#6. Cody Rhodes (United States Championship)

Cody Rhodes finished his story last year when he finally won the Undisputed WWE Championship. His career is almost complete in terms of titles won, and the only gold missing in his trophy cabinet is the United States Championship.

It's hard to see Rhodes get relegated into the midcard at the height of his prime, but it's probably safe to assume that he'll win one before his career ends.

#7. Jey Uso (United States Championship)

Jey Uso. (Photo: WWE.com)

A lot has happened in the past two years for Jey Uso, who was really known as a tag team wrestler. The Usos were one of the most decorated tag teams in wrestling history.

"Main Event" Jey, in a short period of time, has added the World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships to his resume. He just needs to win the United States Title to become a Grand Slam Champion.

#8. Damian Priest (Intercontinental Championship)

Drew McIntyre. (Photo: WWE.com)

Damian Priest has flown under the radar when it comes to being a Grand Slam Champion. Believe it or not, The Archer of Infamy is just one Intercontinental Championship away from being a Grand Slam winner.

Priest is currently on SmackDown, so he doesn't have a chance at doing it this year. However, if Dominik Mysterio remains the Intercontinental Champion, Priest has a ready-made story to pursue the title.

#9. Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship or World Heavyweight Championship)

Despite his bad booking over the years, Shinsuke Nakamura is missing just one championship to become a Grand Slam winner. However, it's the hardest one to get on this list. He either needs to win the WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship.

At this point in his career, it's hard to see him as a main eventer unless he gets on another impressive run as a babyface. He's currently a heel but hasn't done something significant since losing the United States Title in March.

