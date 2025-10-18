John Cena to extend his WWE Farewell Tour and retire at WrestleMania 42? The truth finally revealed

John Cena is heading towards the final chapter of his WWE career, as he retires on December 13, 2025. However, the wrestling world, reluctant to bid him goodbye, has been passionately pleading for him to extend his Farewell Tour till WrestleMania 42. Fans believe that Cena's legendary career deserves a fitting farewell at The Grandest Stage of Them All.Despite fans' heartfelt pleas, that is not going to happen! The Cenation Leader has debunked all the rumors and speculations going around in his recent post on X. John Cena has once again confirmed that he will never compete in a wrestling ring after December 13. He made it clear that it would be the final match, expressing his satisfaction and gratitude for everything he had done so far.This was not the first time that the 17-time World Champion put a stamp on it. During various interviews and podcasts, the WWE legend stated that he would never be in in-ring action after December 2025. The fact that Cena made a specific post on X reconfirming this tells us that fans will actually see the last of him on December 13, 2025.John Cena is a man of his word, and he has forged a reputation for being loyal throughout his career. Even though it would be an emotional moment for the fans, The Cenation will draw the curtains on his legendary career two months from now in Washington, DC.John Cena to part ways with WWE following his retirement?John Cena's retirement is looming on the horizon and fans have been wondering if the end of his Farewell Tour could also be the end of his ties with WWE. The 48-year-old will likely shift his full focus to his acting career and other ventures once he wraps up his pro wrestling career.However, the biggest question in fans' minds is whether they will never see the 17-time World Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. Well, that won't be the case. Even though Cena will retire from in-ring action, he will remain a part of WWE in some capacity.The Cenation Leader has stated in various interviews that WWE will always be his home. Fans can expect the 48-year-old to make sporadic appearances in the company during its major premium live events like WrestleMania. John Cena has been a global ambassador of WWE throughout his career.Hence, he is expected to promote the Stamford-based promotion in some capacity even after his retirement. Well, for now, fans are preparing themselves to relish the last few appearances Cena has in WWE.