5 superstars WWE must NOT choose as John Cena's final opponent

John Cena is poignantly preparing to say the wrestling world his final goodbye, and the day is getting closer than ever. WWE recently announced that his retirement match will take place on the December 13 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. The biggest question on the minds of fans currently is who will be fortunate enough to be Cena's final opponent.While there are a handful of names worthy of retiring The Cenation Leader, other names are floating in conversation as well. Choosing the right opponent for his last match is a monumental decision that will have lasting implications. WWE must tread carefully to ensure this momentous occasion is handled carefully. One misstep could tarnish what could be an unforgettable moment.Here are five superstars WWE must not choose as John Cena's final opponent:#5. Roman ReignsEver since The Cenation Leader's Farewell Tour began, the WWE Universe was clamoring to see Roman Reigns and John Cena revisit their rivalry one more time. However, it did not occur. Could it be that WWE is saving it for Cena's final match? This must not happen. Reigns is one of the most established names in the company, having a decorated career.He is currently at a point where he doesn't need any more accolades to add to his resume. The OTC retiring John Cena is the least thing the company should opt for, as Reigns does not need a rub from the WWE legend at this point in his career. This move would look quite redundant, given that the company has a wide pool of talent that could benefit from being Cena's final opponent.#4. Brock LesnarBrock Lesnar faced John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, where he absolutely annihilated the latter. Although reports stated that it marked the end of their rivalry, Cena's squash loss to The Beast Incarnate has fueled rematch talk, framed as a redemption arc. A few rumors suggest that the 17-time World Champion may vow to defeat the formidable Lesnar on December 13 before retiring, the one opponent he couldn't beat since 2014.However, WWE must not pick Lesnar to be The Cenation Leader's final opponent for several reasons. This would look absolutely ridiculous as their last match drew significant criticism from fans. Besides, there is absolutely no need for any further continuation of their story. Moreover, The Beast Incarnate's part-time status risks overshadowing John Cena's emotional sendoff.#3. The RockThe Rock is one of the names that is rumored to be John Cena's final opponent. The two have a storied history, and it could truly make The Cenation Leader's retirement match a grand occasion. What makes it plausible is that WWE never got the opportunity to explore their storyline, which became the catalyst for one of the biggest shockers in the company's history (Cena's heel turn).Even though it will be an enticing prospect, WWE must not consider this. The Rock's part-time status and larger-than-life aura would turn John Cena's retirement into a spectacle over meaningful substance. It will overshadow the wrestling legacy Cena wants to leave behind before retiring. This will surely be a blockbuster bout, but not the right fit for a substantial sendoff.#2. GuntherGunther is perhaps the most debatable name on the list who should not be John Cena's final opponent, though he is a prime candidate. The Ring General retired Goldberg this year, and he will likely retire many more legends in the coming time. However, his cocky heel persona, which thrives on disrespecting his opponents, doesn't align well with an emotional night like Cena's retirement. It contrasts with the sentimental tone of the WWE legend's farewell.The Ring General's stoic and condescending persona suits well with feuds that have weeks of buildup, not a random one-off match. Besides, the Austrian has already established himself as a top-tier star in WWE, having considerable accolades to his resume. Although retiring the 17-time World Champion will benefit Gunther, he doesn't really need to be John's final opponent.#1. Jey Uso must not retire John CenaJey Uso is one of the most shocking names that has a chance of being John Cena's last opponent. Had it been any other year, the WWE Universe wouldn't have bought that prospect. However, Triple H's recent booking of Jey compelled fans to believe that it is a real possibility. Well, this is a surprise that barely anyone wants to see. Cena's retirement match is a momentous occasion that demands a high-profile opponent and a marquee match.It wouldn't be wrong to say that Jey Uso hasn't established himself to that level yet, let alone retire a WWE legend. A lot of fans have already termed him overpushed following his shocking Royal Rumble 2025 win and World Title victory at WrestleMania 41. Hence, retiring The Cenation Leader might do more damage to his character rather than benefit him in the long run, as no one wants to see The YEET Master being Cena's final opponent.