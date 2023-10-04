John Cena to feud with former champion - 3 directions for the WWE legend on NXT  

John Cena is seemingly ticking off everything in his checklist before potentially hanging up his wrestling boots for good. The 46-year-old is set to be making appearances till mid-October this year.

From wrestling for the first time ever in India to teaming up with LA Knight to debuting on NXT, The Cenation Leader's wrestling run is already inevitably coming to a close. The 16-time World Champion is already in a feud with The Bloodline, as he will be teaming up with LA Knight to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane 2023 this weekend.

Carmelo Hayes announced that John Cena would be making his way to NXT in the coming week. He will accompany Hayes for his match against Bron Breakker, who will have Paul Heyman by his side.

Given John Cena's limited time amidst his current WWE run, let's take a look at a few potential engagements on NXT:

#3. Special Guest Referee

The WWE legend addressed his concerns about being an active competitor for much longer. It has been a year of firsts for The Cenation Leader, he was a special guest host and referee at Payback last month.

He could once again don a referee's costume and officiate the match between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker. The two NXT stars have an enriching history when it comes to their rivalry, given that Hayes took the title from Breakker in April, ending his year-long reign.

#2. Team up with the NXT Champion

Expand Tweet

At No Mercy, a new NXT Champion was crowned. Ilja Dragunov defeated Carmelo Hayes in a hellacious bout to win the gold, thus making The Mad Dragon a target for everyone in the locker room. One star in particular is Baron Corbin. The last time he won a championship was nearly 5 years ago.

Baron Corbin and John Cena are no strangers to each other and have crossed paths on the main roster. Given the 46-year-old's persistence to avoid singles matches, he could give Ilja Dragunov an extra hand by teaming up against his former nemesis.

#1. Feud with Carmelo Hayes

Expand Tweet

Following his first NXT match in 2021, Carmelo Hayes confronted Adam Cole, imitating John Cena's iconic 'Ruthless Aggression' persona. Despite losing the match, Hayes has come a long way in his wrestling career and is a former NXT Champion.

John Cena's influence on the 29-year-old enabled him to gain a pathway for his WWE career. However, when a star confronts their hero, it is not always a pleasant experience. In this case, The Cenation Leader will be around Carmelo Hayes' corner, giving him ample access to betray Cena and eventually start a feud with him in a bid to showcase that he is better than the multi-time WWE Champion.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how excited are you for John Cena's return to NXT? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.